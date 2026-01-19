CSG strengthens Cork and Munster presence with Celtic Water Care Solutions Limited acquisition

19 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish-owned chemical solutions provider Chemical Solutions Group (CSG), has agreed terms to acquire Celtic Water Care Solutions Limited (Celtic Water Care), a Cork-based wastewater and effluent treatment chemicals specialist serving private-sector customers across Ireland. The transaction will bring CWC into the group as a wholly owned subsidiary and supports CSG’s long-term growth strategy, with the €65M business targeting revenues of €150M by 2030, complementing its recent expansion into the UK and ongoing multi-million euro investment at its sites in Shannon and Foynes.

Founded in 2000 and employing 14 people, Celtic Water Care Solutions Limited has built a strong reputation in the Irish industrial wastewater market by combining specialist treatment chemicals with equipment, on-site expertise and a highly consultative, problem-solving approach. They currently support more than 200 customers across Ireland, including food and beverage manufacturers, dairy processors, design-build-operate contractors and pharmaceutical sites.

CSG is the parent company and comprises of Chemifloc, GI Chemicals Ireland, GI Chemical Solutions UK, and Chemilab and currently employs 100 people, bringing more than 40 years of specialist chemistry expertise across potable water, wastewater, environmental and hygiene applications, operating across Ireland and the UK.

This acquisition will enable CSG and Celtic Water Care Solutions to offer customers a more integrated, end-to-end solution, technical support and on-the-ground service, with a shared emphasis on reliability, safety and long-term partnerships.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Quinn, CEO of CSG, said:

“Since rebranding in 2025, and following the successful launch of several growth initiatives in Ireland and the UK, CSG has been evolving from a single-brand chemical supplier into a broader family of specialist solution providers for water-intensive industries. The acquisition of Celtic Water Care Solutions is part of this strategy, adding further regional depth and service capability and extending CSG’s reach in industrial wastewater.

It is a business we have respected for many years and John O’Connor and his team have built a reputation for being dependable, practical partners to their customers. Bringing Celtic Water Care Solutions into the CSG family strengthens our presence in Cork and the wider Munster region, adds complementary wastewater and effluent treatment services to our chemistry-led offering, and helps us support customers with even greater continuity from plant to process.

We see a very strong fit in terms of values: a focus on safety, doing the right thing for customers and communities, and investing for the long term in critical wastewater and environmental infrastructure.”

Continuity for customers and a long-term future for the business

John O’Connor, founder and owner of Celtic Water Care Solutions Limited, said:

“Being part of a larger specialist group gives us the platform to keep investing, and to make sure the business is in safe hands for the long term.

Joining CSG is a very positive step for our business, our customers and our people. For our customers, it means continuity first and foremost – the same team, the same hands-on approach and the same understanding of their plants and processes, now backed by the technical strength and security of supply that CSG provides.”

Under the new ownership, CWC will continue to serve customers as part of the CSG group, working closely with the Chemifloc and GI Chemicals teams to align service, safety and sustainability standards.

CSG was advised by Pegasus Capital which served as its lead advisor. PWC provided financial and tax support, and Pinsent Masons LLP acted as legal counsel. Celtic Water Care Solutions Limited was advised by Cantwell Corporate Finance with Slattery Flynn and Co. providing financial support and Fieldfisher LLP providing legal counsel.

The transaction is subject to merger control clearance by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commissions (CCPC) and is expected to complete during Q1 2026.

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.