Cork’s historic English Market seeking new tenants for Units 5 & 6

21 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Former Butchers & Bakery stall is ready for new tenant

Letting agent Behan, Irwin and Gosling inc Downing Commercial, is now inviting lease proposals for Units 5 and 6 on behalf of Cork City Council in the city’s historic English Market, the oldest covered market in Ireland and the UK, as it continues to expand its offering.

Located on the northern side of the Grand Parade section of the English Market, adjacent to the Market Lane entrance, both units benefit from prominent frontages and excellent footfall.

Fondly remembered as the former home to Bresnan’s Butchers and Hassett’s Bakery, these units have historically housed some of Cork’s best-known businesses.

The market has been serving the people of Cork for 238 years and features over 40 stalls offering a diverse range of goods and services. From food on the go and the highly regarded Farmgate Café to meat, fish, locally grown flowers, and clothing alterations, the market continues to be the home of high-quality, local produce.

Anthony Russell, Administrative Officer, Property Department at Cork City Council, said: “Cork City Council is very pleased to now invite lease proposals for Units 5 & 6 at Grand Parade Market, through letting agent Behan, Irwin and Gosling inc Downing Commercial. This presents a fantastic and rare opportunity to lease these two stalls, which can be offered separately or together, in the historic and bustling English Market, which dates back to 1788.”

Applicants have the option to take a single unit or to combine both available units.

Applications should be submitted to Cearbhall Behan no later than 5.00pm on Wednesday, 25th February 2026.

Lease proposals can be sent by post to Behan, Irwin & Gosling inc Downing Commercial, 40 South Mall, Cork, T12 V8VX or by email to cbehan@bigproperty.ie. Queries can also be made by telephone by contacting (021) 427 0007.

About the property

Location: The units are located on the northern side of the Grand Parade section of the English Market, adjacent to the Market Lane entrance.

The units enjoy a prominent frontage and excellent footfall, on a main walkway between the Grand Parade and Prince’s Street ends of the market.

Offered separately or combined, the units benefit from a key pitch within the market.

Unit 5 is dual fronted opening onto the northern walkway, and unit 6 benefits from a return frontage into Market Lane.

Previously trading as a long-established butcher and a purveyor of baked goods Behan, Irwin and Gosling inc Downing Commercial is inviting all proposals, to take a single unit, or combine them.

Each unit benefits from 3-phase power, water and drainage.

The English Market has been trading since 1788 and is the oldest covered market in Ireland and the UK.

The English Market offers traders a unique opportunity to be part of a world renowned, vibrant and popular food emporium.

Description: The dual fronted units comprise of stalls 5 & 6, situated on the main central walkway directly beside the Market Lane entrance. Cork City Council is inviting all expressions of interest for these prominently located stalls and will consider proposals for use in line with its English Market Vision document.

Lease: Available in 1 or 2 lots – lease terms negotiable.

Use: All proposals invited in line with English Market Vision document.

Rent: Proposals invited.