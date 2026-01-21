Home care jobs boost for Cork as Dovida announces new roles for 2026

21 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s leading home care provider, Dovida, is inviting people from diverse backgrounds to explore a rewarding new career in caregiving this year. Building on significant growth in 2025, the company is expanding its team in Cork to meet rising demand for home support services.

Dovida currently employs more than 4,000 professional caregivers who support thousands of people all across Ireland, including older adults and younger individuals living with a disability. As the need for home care continues to rise, the company is committed to recruiting, training, and supporting caregivers who want to make a meaningful difference.

“The need for care and support in the home is growing as our society ages, and personalised home support services for people of all ages and abilities are preferred to residential care,” Shane Jennings, Dovida Ireland CEO, said.

“We are proud to be able to offer local jobs that empower people to live in their homes, connected to their families, friends, and communities and are committed to supporting people who want to transition to a career in care this year,” he added.

Community impact

With flexible schedules, paid training, and clear progression pathways, Dovida offers opportunities for those seeking a career change that makes a difference.

“Many of our caregivers joined from careers in retail, hospitality, or customer service,” Deirdre Murray, General Manager, Dovida Cork South, said.

“They wanted work that fits their lifestyle and gives back to the community, and caregiving offers exactly that.

“A lot of people also come to us having had previous experience caring for a family member and have realised this is something they have a passion for,” she added.

Choice and flexibility

Dovida offers caregivers the opportunity to choose their hours around what best suits their lifestyle. Part-time, full-time and fixed-hour contracts with a minimum of 25 hours per week are available.

People in receipt of social welfare can apply to work a set number of hours, depending on the type of support they receive, and the company can also offer positions to individuals on General Work Permits.

“People who need support from Dovida want to maintain autonomy over their life, to experience belonging, pursue happiness and find purpose. Our caregivers are key to ensuring that as many people as possible can do just that and often find their lives enriched by the experience as well,” Catriona O’Mathuna, General Manager, Dovida Cork North, concluded.

Dovida welcomes applications from experienced health care professionals as well as those new to care and is committed to supporting them every step of the way. Anyone interested in pursuing a rewarding career in care is encouraged to visit https://dovida.ie/career/become-a-caregiver/ or call 1800 911 020.