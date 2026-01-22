Cork Cine Club to show movies at Cork College of FET, Douglas Street Campus

22 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

CORK CINE CLUB ANNOUNCES SEASON 29 OF THE BEST OF INDEPENDENT WORLD CINEMA

22 January to 16 April 2026

Films Shown on Thursday Nights at 7:30pm in

Cork College of FET, Douglas Street Campus

Cork

CORK CINE CLUB returns with its 29th Season of bringing the best of independent world cinema to Cork audiences. The new season of ten films runs from 22 January to 16 April with films from Ireland, India, France, Belgium, the UK, Occupied Palestine, the US and Iran. They are screened on Thursday nights at 7:30pm in Cork College of FET, Douglas Street Campus.

The season opens with the Irish comedy-drama, HORSESHOE, on Thursday 22 January. Set in the West of Ireland, four estranged siblings return to their childhood home after their father’s death. It was never going to be easy to settle his estate, but when his ghost appears things just get harder – and funnier. Director Adam O’Keefe will attend to introduce his film and take questions from the audience.

Other notable films are YOUNG MOTHERS, the latest from acclaimed Belgian directors, the Dardenne Brothers, and in a departure from Cork Cine Club’s usual contemporary film offerings, THE HEART IN WINTER, the 1994 French masterpiece.

On the lighter side, the new season includes the joyful gem, HOLY COW, about a French teenager who aims to make award-winning cheese and win a €30,000 prize. PALESTINE 36 is the epic chronicle of the 1936 revolt by Palestinian Arabs against British colonial rule, and the season will conclude with Iranian director Jafir Panahi’s latest, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT, which won the top prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

For full details and to book online, see www.corkcineclub.com.

Cork Cine Club is non-profit and run entirely by volunteers. Its mission is to give local audiences the chance to see a range of world cinema not usually available on commercial cinema screens. Since its founding in 2010, the Cine Club has offered more than 250 of the best in independent international films.

Tickets €8.50/€7 [concession] are available online from Powertik or by cash or card at the door. For details, trailers, reviews and more, see www.corkcineclub.com.

Cork Cine Club is supported by Access Cinema, a resource organisation for regional cultural cinema, and by The Arts Council of Ireland. Follow Cork Cine Club on Instagram and Facebook.

There are no films on 19 February, 2 April or 9 April due to College holiday closures.