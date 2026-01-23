1xBet Ireland becomes official sponsor of prestigious All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships 2026

23 January 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

From 22 to 25 January, the best clubs on the island of Ireland will compete for the championship title and the name of their club. The tournament will take place at Gleneagle Killarney, with the support of 1xBet Ireland.



The All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships is the main club competition in amateur snooker, held since the early 1990s. It has become a real test for the best teams on the island, because winning depends on squad depth, structure, and team psychology, not only the individual skill of the team’s top player.

The All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships 2026 will feature the most decorated clubs. The main favourite to win is the current champion, New Institute, a strong club with almost every major title in its collection. However, last year’s finalist, Kilkenny Shed, and the 2024 champion, Blackstaff, are ready to challenge them. It is also worth watching Youghal and Roadstone, who could surprise and give the favourites a tough match.

The team format of the championship shows each club’s real strength. The organisations competing for the title in the Premier (A) and Championship (B) sections have squads of five to eight strong players, not just one star break-builder. That is why, throughout the weekend at Gleneagle Killarney, there will be an atmosphere of mutual support and unity.

1xBet Ireland became the official sponsor of the All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships 2026 because it shares the tournament’s values and is actively involved in developing sport in the region. Thanks to the partnership, the best possible conditions have been created for the participants, allowing them to focus on the game without being distracted by arrangement details.

1xBet is a leading company in the iGaming industry with 19 years of experience. The brand’s reliability and reputation are confirmed by its status as a partner of FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Italy’s Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, CAF, and other well-known sports organisations.

1xBet operates in Ireland under an official licence and guarantees players a high level of protection for their funds and personal data. Players have access to trusted and secure payment methods. The platform offers only certified games and other entertainment that meet the requirements of Irish regulators.

“Official sponsor status for the All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships 2026 is a unique opportunity for our brand to contribute to the development of amateur sport. Our full financial and media support will improve conditions for all participants and increase awareness of the championship. The partnership will help to promote snooker and support the principles of responsible gaming,”

a 1xBet representative said.



Sandra Lopez, Senior Conference and Event Coordinator, added:

“We are delighted to welcome the All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships 2026 to Gleneagle Killarney. This tournament has a long and respected history in Irish amateur snooker, and hosting it is a great opportunity to bring together clubs, players and fans in a venue designed for high-level sporting events. The support of 1xBet helps ensure a professional environment where teams can fully focus on competition and enjoy the unique atmosphere of this championship.”

The start of the All-Ireland Snooker Club Championships 2026 is just around the corner, and fans can look forward to intense rivalries and a true derby atmosphere. Follow the tournament’s key moments, standout performances and latest updates throughout the competition, and explore exclusive content and special offers from 1xBet Ireland as the action unfolds.

