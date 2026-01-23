Man behind viral Summer 2024 song ‘The Spark’ named as Cork Person of the Year

23 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Garry ‘GMC’ McCarthy of The Kabin Studio Announced as Cork Person of the Year

Garry McCarthy, Creative Director of The Kabin Studio has been named Cork Person of the Year for providing mentoring and recording services to young songwriters and rappers. The announcement was made at the Cork Person of the Year Gala Awards Lunch at the Metropole Hotel.

Known creatively as GMC, McCarthy has been a prominent figure in the music scene for over twenty years. He is most widely recognised for leading The Kabin Studio, a not-for-profit community music space in Knocknaheeny that offers mentoring and recording services to young songwriters and rappers. The studio is the birthplace of the hit song “The Spark,” which has amassed over 1.5 billion views on TikTok and nine million views on YouTube. The track was performed by children aged nine to twelve from the Kabin Crew and a number of children from the Lisdoonvarna Crew, based in a direct provision centre in Co. Clare. The Kabin Studio recently opened a second creative space in Knocknaheeny to meet growing demand for their services

Beyond his viral success, McCarthy has facilitated more than 2,500 musical workshops through his GMCBeats and Song-in-a-Day projects. These initiatives provide an inclusive and energetic environment for young people to express themselves and gain experience with recording technology. His recent work also includes virtually mentoring young international artists and composing the soundtrack for the award-winning Irish film, Christy.

If you were on TikTok or Instagram you will have heard the catchy Summer 2024 tune The backing track is available online its entitled “Drum & Bass Type Beat – “TITAN” | Chase & Status UK DnB | Prod. PapaPedro Beats”

Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser, praised McCarthy’s long-term impact on the community: “Garry has made an enormous contribution over the last two decades, both to Cork’s rap and hip-hop community and to the young people he has empowered to express themselves creatively. By engaging with young people in a relatable and innovative manner, through the immensely popular mediums of rap and hip-hop music, he has successfully broken down barriers between communities and created unique and valuable artistic experiences in Cork and beyond”.

Garry was selected as Cork Person of the Year from the esteemed list of recipients of Cork Person of the Month awards throughout 2025 by judges Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive, Cork City Council, and Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Cork County Council.

Brian O’Donovan, RTÉ Work & Technology Correspondent, announced the winner on stage, before Garry was presented with his Cork Person of the Year award by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, and the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley.

In line with the Cork Person of the Year Awards’ aim of recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to all facets of Cork life, this year’s event featured a number of other awards.

Joe Duffy, who stepped down from his role as RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline presenter last year, was named an Honorary Corkperson. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to broadcasting and public debate, he was presented with a Republic of Cork passport and an inscribed piece of Cork Crystal. This award also served to recognise the 100th anniversary of radio in Ireland.

Former CEO of Barnardos and weekly political columnist, Fergus Finlay, was inducted into the Cork Person of the Year Hall of Fame, in recognition of his contribution to public life and social justice. Finlay also recently announced the launch of “Grey Matters”, a new podcast he is co-hosting with communications consultant Terry Prone.

The Dixies drummer and all round entertainer, 89 year old Joe McCarthy, affectionately known as “Joe Mac”, received a Supreme Cork award in recognition of his decades of contributions to Cork music. The surprise presentation was made by Cork Person of the Year 2024, Shane Casey.

The event also featured a speech from RTÉ Director-General Kevin Bakhurst.

Masters of Ceremonies were RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan and Marty Morrissey.

Chief organisers Manus O’Callaghan and Ann-Marie O’Sullivan would like to extend their gratitude to the Cork Person of the Year Awards partners: RTÉ; Cork City Council; Cork County Council; The Metropole Hotel/Trigon Hotels; AM O’Sullivan PR; Cork Crystal; All About Us Video; Masterkabin; Musgrave MarketPlace; and CAVS.