€628k for Cork Sports Partnership – Deputy Aindrias Moynihan

24 January 2026

By David Lynch

Highest Ever Funding of €440,000 for Rowing Ireland

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Deputy Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the allocation of €628,191 in funding for the Local Sports Partnership in County Cork, with a specific portion of this funding dedicated to Women in Sport.

Deputy Aindrias Moynihan said they were particularly pleased to see a distinct allocation for women in sport, recognising the vital role Local Sports Partnerships play in supporting participation, inclusion and lifelong physical activity across the county.

The funding forms part of a €12.66 million investment across 29 Local Sports Partnerships nationally, representing more than double the level of investment since 2018. The funding was announced today by Fianna Fáil Minister Charlie McConalogue.

This allocation is also included within a record €33.36 million in core funding for sporting organisations in 2026, provided through Sport Ireland. Of this, €19.5 million is being invested in 57 National Governing Bodies of Sport, an increase of €1.2 million on 2025.

Commenting on the allocation for County Cork, Deputy Moynihan said:

“This is very welcome news for Cork. I am particularly pleased that Rowing Ireland, based at the National Rowing Centre in Farran, has received increased funding of €440,000.

“Local Sports Partnerships are a cornerstone of community life here in County Cork. The allocation of over €628,000 will further strengthen the vital work being carried out on the ground, supporting staff to deliver key programmes, develop local clubs, and promote participation in sport and physical activity at all levels.

“I am particularly pleased to see dedicated funding for women in sport included as part of this allocation. Fianna Fáil is committed, through the Programme for Government, to increasing overall participation in sport through targeted funding measures, including enhancing opportunities for women and girls to participate, lead and excel in sport.”

Deputy Moynihan added that the funding will further enhance the capacity of Local Sports Partnerships in County Cork, ensuring communities, particularly those in disadvantaged areas are supported and empowered through accessible and inclusive programmes.

“The Local Sports Partnership’s are focused on promoting lifelong physical activity, increasing participation, and strengthening community partnerships across County Cork. Th Sports Partnership continues to deliver excellent outcomes in the areas of community health, wellbeing and social cohesion by ensuring sport and physical activity are accessible to everyone.”

Concluding, Deputy Moynihan thanked Minister McConalogue for his continued support for community sport and reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for local clubs and organisations.

“I would like to thank Minister McConalogue for delivering this important funding for our Local Sports Partnerships. The essential work carried out in our communities is reliant on sustained investment, and I will continue to engage with the Minister to ensure County Cork continues to benefit from strong and reliable funding streams.”