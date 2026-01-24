New Clonakilty Fire Station opens on Bypass – replacing previous town centre building

24 January 2026

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

New Fire Station in Clon

A new state-of-the-art fire station, serving more than 18,000 people, has been officially opened in Clonakilty. The ribbon was cut by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Christopher O’Sullivan, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell on Monday, 19th January 2026.

The facility on Park Road replaces the old station at Kent St. which was home to Clonakilty Fire Brigade for over 80 years. Clonakilty Fire Brigade responds to approximately 150 incidents per year including house fires, road traffic collisions, chimney fires as well as gorse, hill and grass fires.

Clonakilty Fire Station is staffed by a local crew of 12 which is made up of a station officer, sub-station officer, 2 driver mechanics and 8 firefighters.

The new fire station has a footprint of 310m2 and has an appliance bay which accommodates two fire brigade appliances and a domestic bay to house the watch room, muster bay, kitchenette, lecture/training room and ancillary spaces.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said, “This new fire station is a valuable addition to Clonakilty. It serves Clonakilty and a wide hinterland including nearby villages of Rosscarbery, Timoleague, Courtmacsherry, Ballinscarthy, Ring, Ardfield and Rathbarry. Clonakilty Fire Brigade also responds regularly to incidents in adjacent station ground areas of Skibbereen, Dunmanway and Bandon. The old facility at Kent St which underwent a redevelopment in 1975 and the former station on the same site has served the area well for just over 80 years. The new station on Park Rd is much larger and has more modern facilities which is of huge assistance to the work this Brigade does.”

James Browne, TD, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage said, “This new Fire Station in Clonakilty is an excellent example of what can be achieved through my Department’s Fire Services Capital Programme. New, state-of-the-art fire stations, as well as new equipment allows us to continue to support the vital work Fire Services across Ireland do every day.”

Christopher O’Sullivan, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said, “Clonakilty Fire Brigade, along with all the stations in County Cork, respond to a wide range of emergency incidents from house fires, commercial fires, road traffic collisions, chimney fires as well as gorse fires, hill and grass fires. This new station has improved facilities to support Clonakilty Fire Brigade in their work to deliver effective emergency and fire safety response to the community far into the future. This long-term investment through the Department’s Fire Services Capital Programme not only ensures the continued development of the infrastructure of fire stations, but also provides further investment in vehicle fleets, specialist equipment and command and control capability, reflecting the importance we place on fire safety in terms of our citizens and property.”

The Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “The Fire and Rescue Service is a vital part of Cork County Council. Clonakilty is one of 20 fire stations located throughout the county of Cork. We have over 230 trained firefighters, who are members of the local community in which they serve, are trained and on call to respond to whatever emergency that may arise.”

The contract for the new building was awarded to Cahalane Construction, following a competitive tender valued at €2.25million and was funded by the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government.