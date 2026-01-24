Cork County Local Enterprise Office Client Create Over 400 Jobs in 2025

24 January 2026

By David Lynch

david@TheCork.ie

436 new jobs created in 2025 & 427 total small businesses employing 2,365 people supported by Cork LEOs

Minister of State for Employment, Small Business and Retail, Alan Dillon, TD, has announced the annual results of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) for 2025 which showed that Cork County Local Enterprise Offices supported companies created 436 jobs in 2025.

The net jobs created by Cork County Local Enterprise Office supported clients in 2025 was 174, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland.

The new figures show that the Cork County LEOs financially supported 427 small businesses in their portfolio across the county and these companies in turn employ 2,365 people.

The total national figures for the Local Enterprise Offices across the country were announced with the LEOs now financially supporting 40,285 jobs across 7,148 companies. This is the most jobs the LEOs have supported nationally since their inception in 2014.

In 2025 there were 7,261 new jobs created by LEO clients companies with a net jobs creation figure of 2,479. This was up 7% nationally on 2024. From the jobs created, 82% were outside of the Dublin region.

The LEOs also provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Grow Digital Voucher, Lean for Business and Green for Business along with training and mentoring.

Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Mayor of the County of Cork said, “2025 was another year of real jobs growth for the County’s Local Enterprise Offices.

“Small and Micro enterprises are at the heart of Cork County’s economy and the work of our Local Enterprise Offices in nurturing, encouraging and growing these businesses is to be commended.

“The activities of our LEOs is bringing and sustaining employment and economic activity to every corner of the county.”

Minister Alan Dillon T.D., said, “The 31 Local Enterprise Offices continue to be the backbone of local economic development, supporting 40,285 jobs in 2025, the highest level since their establishment. Last year alone, LEO client companies created 7,261 new jobs, delivering a 7% increase on 2024 and marking the 12th consecutive year of jobs growth.

Crucially, 82% of these new jobs were created outside Dublin, demonstrating the impact of targeted local supports in every region. From digitalisation to sustainability and export development, our LEOs are helping small businesses compete and scale. Government remains firmly committed to strengthening these supports so that entrepreneurs nationwide can continue to grow and thrive.”

Moira Murrell, Chief Executive of Cork County Council said, “These figures highlight the significant impact that our Local Enterprise Offices and their clients are making in driving economic growth in Cork County. These jobs and client figures reflect those who have received financial funding from their LEO. The LEO services also extend to the many companies that receive top class supports, training and mentoring. The numbers are immensely positive and reflect the resilience of the small business sector. We look forward to working with these businesses in 2026 and supporting those who have a great idea to get started.”

Anne Lanigan, Head of Local Enterprise and Regions, Enterprise Ireland, said, “These strong employment results reflect the impact of the Local Enterprise Office network and the ambition of the small businesses it supports across the country. The continued growth in jobs, with 82% of the new jobs created last year outside Dublin, shows that entrepreneurs can start, grow and scale their businesses from anywhere in Ireland. Enterprise Ireland will continue to work closely with the Local Enterprise Offices in areas such as competitiveness, sustainability and digitalisation, supporting businesses to strengthen capability and create jobs in 2026 and beyond.”

The Local Enterprise Offices, located in local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland, support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have been for the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

They also run key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country including Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the Student Enterprise Programme and the National Enterprise Awards. The Local Enterprise Offices are also running a campaign encouraging small businesses to save time money and energy by availing of their competitiveness and productivity supports including Green, Lean and Digital for Business. www.AllInADaysWork.ie For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie