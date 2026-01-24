Cork TD calls for locally sourced food to be at heart of school meals programme

24 January 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Education/Politics

Leader of Independent Ireland and Cork South-West TD Michael Collins has echoed growing calls for a fundamental change to the school meals programme, urging the Government to prioritise locally sourced, high-quality food for schoolchildren while supporting Irish farmers and food producers.

Collins statement follows Darena Allen’s Appearance at an Oireachtas Education Committee to discuss the food programme, where she stated that “ultra processed food” is causing “harm” children – including to their diet and to their ability to concentrate, she called for more locally produced food to be used in the hot school meals programme.

Deputy Collins said recent reporting and feedback from parents, schools and producers has once again highlighted serious flaws in the current model, including poor food quality and unacceptable levels of waste.

Independent Ireland recently completed a consultation process on the school meals programme, which revealed widespread frustration with how the scheme is being delivered.

“We heard repeatedly about food going into bins, meals that children simply will not eat, and a system that seems completely disconnected from local communities and local producers, added to that some of the images of the food children were expected to eat was appalling. I said at the time the Government had made a “dogs dinner” out of the scheme that has good intentions but is not delivering for our children ” Deputy Collins said.

He said the current approach represents a missed opportunity on multiple fronts.

“It makes no sense that we have some of the best food producers in the world on our doorstep, yet we are feeding children meals that are often highly processed, low quality and, in many cases, wasted. This is bad for children, bad for farmers and bad value for the taxpayer,” he said.

Deputy Collins said a locally based model would deliver better outcomes for everyone involved.

“If schools were enabled to source food locally, it would ensure fresher, healthier meals for children while directly supporting local farmers, butchers, bakers and food producers. It would keep money circulating in local economies and dramatically reduce food waste,” he said.

He said Independent Ireland’s consultation showed that schools want more flexibility and a greater say in how meals are provided, rather than a one-size-fits-all national contract.

“Schools know their pupils. They know what children will eat and what ends up in the bin. The current system ignores that reality. A locally driven approach would restore common sense and dignity to the programme,” Deputy Collins said.

He called on the Government to listen to parents, schools and producers and to reform the scheme as a matter of urgency.

“Providing nutritious, high-quality food to children should be a national priority. We can do that in a way that also backs Irish farming and local food businesses. What is missing is political will,” he said.

Deputy Collins said Independent Ireland will continue to press for changes that put children’s health, food quality and local producers at the centre of the school meals programme.