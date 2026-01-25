Corkman to cycle from Ireland to Mount Everest base camp

25 January 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A Corkman who cycled the length of Africa is embarking on another mammoth challenge – a bike ride from Cork to Mount Everest base camp.

Daragh Cronin is thought to be the youngest and fastest Irish person to navigate the entire length of Africa by bike and now plans to pedal from the Rebel County to the world’s highest mountain.

The €30,000 he hopes to raise during the seven-month, 12,500km expedition on idonate.ie/roaminwithcronin, will generate crucial funds for the children’s wards at Cork University Hospital, via CUH Charity.

“Everyone said the Africa trip last year was impossible for someone with zero prior cycling experience, even I thought it was, but I said I’d give it a try,” said the 23-year-old from Blackrock.

“This time I want to do it for a cause, I had crazy support when I went to Africa, half of Cork had my back, so I want to do something to give back this time.”

On February 14, he will set off from his beloved Blackrock hurling club for a ferry from Rosslare to France, before setting off across Europe.

On a refurbished touring bike from The Bike Shed in Cork, he will make his way across the Middle East, Iraq, crossing the tip of Oman, from there to Pakistan and India, Nepal, and on to Everest base camp.

But he’s not doing it the easy way.

“The record I’m trying to set is to hike the bike from a place called Lukla (in the Koshi Province) to Everest base camp, and no Irish person has done that.

“I will cycle as far as I can through Nepal, on to Lukla, and then put the bike over my neck and get to base camp.”

In a powerful reminder of home, he is packing two hurleys, stopping along the journey for a puck around with people he meets along the way.

The new challenge was largely inspired by his Africa cycle, an experience he says changed his life profoundly.

He even has a permanent reminder of the 204-day trek – maps of Ireland and Africa tattooed on his arm.

“I had guns pointed in my face. But 99% of the time, there was genuine hospitality and huge amounts of kindness.

“I know these things are coming my way again but I trust my instinct, I was able to talk my way out of some hairy situations in Africa.”

Daragh says he could not take on the trip without the support of his employers, Irish Pioneer Works steel fabricators & galvanisers, along with pals Jack O’Rahilly, Rory Coughlan and Jack Healy.

He has also been backed and inspired by his mum Sharon, who once drove him on a training mission to Malin Head before he cycled all the way back home to Cork, and he also thanks Smiley Dogg Tattoo and Brian Healy at Douglas Motors for their support.

Daragh hopes the people of Cork and further afield can support the trek for CUH Charity at: idonate.ie/roaminwithcronin.