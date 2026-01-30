Cork City Council opens €200,000 Fund to Help Revitalise the City’s Main Retail Street

30 January 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Money from the Corpo for Pana

Cork City Council is inviting applications to a €200,000 fund to help revitalise the city’s main retail street and strengthen its visual appeal.

The City Centre Façade Improvement Grant 2026 will provide financial assistance of up to €10,000 to the owners of individual properties on St Patrick’s Street to help them enhance their building frontages, and to help create a more attractive and welcoming city centre and boost economic vibrancy.

The fund, which is being overseen by the City Council’s City Centre Development and Operations Directorate (CCDOD), was agreed at the city council’s December 2025 meeting. It is now open for applications.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, welcomed the launch of the scheme.

“This is a hugely positive step in supporting building owners and businesses to refresh the heart of the city,” the Lord Mayor said.

“This Cork City Council initiative will help brighten façades, enhance the overall streetscape, and create a more inviting environment for shoppers, workers, and visitors alike.

“It’s exactly the type of practical, visible action that shows Cork City Council’s commitment to maintaining a vibrant and attractive city centre.”

The Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Valerie O’Sullivan, encouraged building owners to apply for funding.

“By taking part, property owners on Cork’s prime retail street can play an active role in the ongoing renewal of the city centre, helping to strengthen pride of place and contribute to a more welcoming urban experience for all,” the Chief Executive said.

“With Cork City Council placing a renewed focus on the city centre, this scheme is a great opportunity to be part of the positive change happening right now.”

The owners of properties located between St Augustine’s Church at the southern end of St Patrick’s Street, and Lavitt’s Quay/Merchant’s Quay at the northern end, are eligible to apply to the scheme, which has two key funding elements:

St Patrick’s Street Painting Grant Scheme

This element is designed to help improve building façades through painting and minor external works. Grant supports of up to €5,000, or 25% of the costs of the work (excluding VAT), whichever is lower, will be made available. St Patrick’s Street Shopfront Grant Scheme

This element is focused on helping to upgrade and restore shopfronts at street level and will encourage businesses to adopt traditional designs that enhance the historic streetscape. Grant support of up to €5,000, or 25% of costs (excluding VAT), whichever is lower, will be made available.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the City Development Plan, which seeks to protect and enhance Cork’s historic streetscape while promoting high-quality shop design and reinforce the character of key retail areas.

The initiative will encourage the use of traditional materials, the use of sensitive signage, and visually appealing façades that reflect Cork city’s unique identity.

Business owners may apply for funding under both funding elements for a single property, and applications will also be accepted where property owners are in receipt of other grant aid, such as the vacant property grant.

Cork City Council is delighted to announce that a number of trade partners will offer exclusive discounts to successful applicants on painting materials and certain other equipment to help reduce the overall cost of the works.

The City Council is also waiving a range of scaffolding and hoarding fees to encourage applications and wider take‑up of the grant scheme.

Full terms and conditions, and application forms, are available here https://www.corkcity.ie/en/ doing-business-in-cork/ business-supports/grants/ or by scanning this QR code.

The closing date for completed applications is Thursday 26th March 2026.

Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis having regards to value for money and positive impact on the St Patrick’s Street streetscape.

It is expected that successful applicants will be notified before April 2026.

Announcing the launch of Cork City Council’s City Centre Facade Improvement Grant are Aoife Moriarty, Cork Chamber of Commerce; John Hayes, Cork City Council; Kate Culhane, Neville Jewellers and Cork Business Association; Pat Keane and John O’Connor, Works Dept. Cork City Council; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy; Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive, Cork City Council; Cormac Ó Súilleabháin, Director of Services, Cork City Council and Cliona Barnes, Cork Business Association. (Picture: Brian Lougheed)