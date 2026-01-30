474 vacant/derelict homes in Cork have been brought back into use

30 January 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Figures released this week by the Department of Housing, Local Government show that 474 previously vacant or derelict homes in Cork City and County (City 158, County 316) have been brought back to use, thanks to €25.8m in funding to Cork City and County (City €8.52m, County €17.32m) applicants under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant since the scheme launched.

The figures also reveal that there is a robust pipeline of projects set to transform vacant and derelict properties into use as homes in Cork City and County as there have been 1,937 (City 582, County 1,355) applications and 1,481 approvals (City 416, County 1,065) since the introduction of the grant in July 2022.

Nationally, as the scheme continues to gain momentum, the pace of delivery has also increased significantly, with the rate of grant payments in 2025 more than doubling compared to 2024. In total last year, 3,066 grants were paid out nationally compared to 1,349 in 2024. This represents an increase of 127%.

Overall, between July 2022 and December 2025; 16,607 applications have been received, 12,096 approved and 4,514 grants paid out on completion of works to a total of almost €247m.

Welcoming the new figures, Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Christopher O’Sullivan TD said:

“This grant is tackling the scourge of dereliction and vacancy head-on, and the surge in vacancy grant payments underlines its growing success in bringing homes back into use across our villages, towns and cities including here in Cork City and County. As more and more applications are approved, I fully anticipate this trend to continue and more previously disused properties will become permanent homes for people.

“In a time of housing shortage, leaving properties vacant is simply unacceptable. That’s why, last month alongside extending the grant until 2030, I also introduced an enhanced support package of up to €140,000 to transform vacant ‘above shop’ spaces into homes—revitalising communities and creating sustainable housing. The extended support package will be made available at the end of Q1 2026.

“Tackling vacancy and dereliction is not just a priority, it’s a necessity to ensure existing properties are put to use for housing. I would encourage anybody in Cork City and County who is interested in availing of the scheme to check it out and engage with the local authority.”

Under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, you can receive a payment of up to €70,000 to turn a vacant or derelict house or former commercial building into your permanent home or a rental property. The grants are paid upon the completion of the works and the submission of the required paperwork demonstrating the work approved has been delivered

Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Statistics