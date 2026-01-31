€708,000 in restoration support for historic buildings in Cork

31 January 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has announced €708,000 in funding to Cork projects under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2026. This includes over €40,000 for the preservation of thatch properties in the county.

The scheme helps property owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes, while also helping to keep traditional building skills alive.

This year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme grants will be used to repair, restore and protect historic structures, from traditional homes to landmark public buildings in our cities, towns and villages, and across the wider countryside. The scheme covers restoration work to historic buildings such as roof and wall repairs and works on windows and doors.

The funding is provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Built Heritage Service and is administered by the local authorities.

Announcing the funding today, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said:

“Built heritage in Ireland isn’t just about great houses and magnificent public structures. Often, the architectural jewel in our towns and villages is a historic building where people meet, live or work. As Minister for Heritage, I’m proud to be able to support the owners and custodians of these unique properties – which often present unique challenges when it comes to modern living and use – to protect them, restore them and make them more comfortable through initiatives like the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

“Cork will receive a substantial allocation of over €700,000 through this scheme to help communities and individuals to keep these buildings alive, prevent them from falling into ruin and ensure that they are in good health for future generations. This funding will support historic buildings right throughout the county and city, with good news for places like the Church of The Ascension in Timoleague and St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen.

“At the same time, we’re supporting the traditional craftspeople all over the country whose specialist skills turn history into homes, community hubs and businesses. I look forward to seeing the work for myself and hearing more about the positive impact it will have on building owners and communities.”

Projects in Cork awarded funding today include:

€37,500 for works to the windows, doors and associated elements of St Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal Co. Cork, the oldest church in Ireland still in continuous use.

€37,098 for roof repairs to Creagh Castle House, Castleaffron, Doneraile

€37,500 for external wall repairs to Ballyclough Castle, Ballyclough, Mallow

€37,500 for roof and external wall repairs to Jamesbrook Hall, East Ferry, Midleton

€37,500 for windows, doors and associated elements to the Devonshire Arms Hotel, Youghal

€37,500 for interiors at the Church of The Ascension, Timoleague

€20,000 for external wall repairs to the National Sculpture Factory, Albert Road, Ballintemple

€20,000 for roof repairs to the Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Lee Road

€37,500 for external wall repairs at St Patrick’s Cathedral, North Street, Skibbereen

The full list of projects can be found on the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage website: https://www.gov.ie/en/ department-of-housing-local- government-and-heritage/ services/built-heritage- investment-scheme-bhis/

€8.1 million has been awarded nationally through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme. Of the total funding, almost €1.1 million has been earmarked for works to thatched buildings, made up of almost €600,000 from the dedicated Historic Thatched Buildings stream, plus an additional €490,000 from the mainstream of the BHIS.

A list of thatched projects are available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/ department-of-housing-local- government-and-heritage/ services/historic-thatch- grant/

In addition to the public funding provided under BHIS, an estimated €35 million of private funds will be committed to these projects by owners and custodians, further enhancing the investment in Ireland’s built heritage and representing an effective partnership between the State, individuals and communities around the country.