An Post Unveils Commemorative Stamp to Mark Historic Price Increase

31 January 2026

By Parr O’Dee

news@TheCork.ie



Satirical news / parody

An Post has today announced the release of a special commemorative stamp to celebrate what it is calling a “landmark moment in Irish philately”: its latest increase in postage prices.

The stamp, priced appropriately at slightly more than anyone expected, marks the occasion of the standard national letter rate rising yet again — an event An Post insists is “not just an adjustment, but a cultural moment”.

“We’ve celebrated poets, presidents and native birds,” said an An Post spokesperson. “It felt only right to finally honour the quiet hero of Irish life: the steadily increasing cost of sending a letter.”

A Design That Speaks to the Nation

The stamp’s design features a minimalist € symbol climbing a steep hill, pursued by a confused-looking envelope. In the background, a faint image of a postbox can be seen slowly drifting out of reach. According to An Post, the colour palette is officially described as ‘Inflation Red’.

Collectors will be pleased to know the stamp includes a microprint reading “Effective immediately”, visible only with a magnifying glass — or after reaching the counter and being told you’re 20 cent short.

Limited Edition

The commemorative stamp will be released in a limited run of one million units, or as An Post put it, “roughly the number required before the next increase.”

A deluxe collector’s sheet will also be available, featuring:

A timeline of previous price hikes

A blank space reserved for the next one

And a QR code linking to a calculator to help customers work out how much posting Christmas cards now costs “in real terms”

Public Reaction: A Nation Stamps Its Feet

Reaction from the public has been mixed.

“I think it’s brave,” said one Cork resident. “I haven’t sent a letter since 2018, but it’s nice to know it would now cost me more if I did.”

Another customer was less enthusiastic: “I went in to post a birthday card and came out feeling like I’d just applied for a small loan.”

An Post Defends the Move

An Post stressed that the price increase — and the stamp — reflect “rising operational costs, global pressures, and the emotional toll of carrying heavy envelopes full of bad news.”

When asked whether a commemorative stamp for price reductions might ever be issued, the spokesperson paused briefly before replying:

“We don’t currently have plans to enter the realm of speculative fiction.”

The stamp goes on sale nationwide next Monday and can be used, appropriately, to post a letter of complaint — provided you include sufficient additional postage.