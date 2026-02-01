PHOTOS: When the US President visited Cork, Ireland

1 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

When JFK visited Cork, Ireland on 28 June 1963 his official photographer was there. Unusually for the time he was taking photos in colour. The high resolution photographs are filed at the JFK Library, Columbia Point, Boston, MA, 02125, USA under reference JFKWHP-1963-06-28-B.

Thanks to the internet, these interesting photos from “Robert Knudsen. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston” are now online.

Click each photo to expand