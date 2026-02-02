Where to go for urgent healthcare in Cork this St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday weekend

2 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

HSE South West is encouraging the public to familiarise themselves with the urgent care options available in Cork. Emergency Departments typically see increased activity over bank holiday weekends, with the most seriously ill and injured prioritised. This can lead to longer waiting times for less urgent cases. For many minor injuries, an Injury Unit may provide quicker access to assessment and treatment. These units offer consultant‑led care, including X‑rays, fracture management, treatment for burns and wound care.

Options for non-emergency healthcare include:

Self-care – Have a well-stocked medicine cabinet to help with colds and sore throats

Pharmacy – Ask your pharmacist for advice on common minor illnesses

Your GP (check routine prescriptions ahead of the bank holiday weekend)

Out-of-Hours GP – if your GP clinic is closed, call SouthDoc on 0818 355 999

Injury Units – full list on hse.ie/injuryunits

Carole Croke, Hospital Manager, Bantry General Hospital, said:

“In a real emergency, please go to the Emergency Department or call 999/112. For non‑life‑threatening injuries injury Units can often provide faster treatment. Units across Cork will be open this weekend, including Bantry Injury Unit from 8am to 8pm for patients aged five and above.”

