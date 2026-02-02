Bishopstown Resident Shocked to Learn House Is Actually in Wilton

2 February 2026

By Parr O’Dee

news@TheCork.ie

Satirical news / parody

A Bishopstown resident was left reeling this week after discovering that his home of 12 years is, in fact, located in Wilton — a revelation that has shaken his identity, his address, and his sense of geographical pride.

The resident, 39‑year‑old Mark O’Shea, made the discovery while trying to order a takeaway.

“The app kept saying ‘Wilton,’ and I said absolutely not,” O’Shea explained. “I’ve been telling people I’m from Bishopstown since 2014. I’ve built a personality around it.”

A Boundary So Confusing Even Google Maps Won’t Commit

Local authorities say the Bishopstown–Wilton border is “fluid,” “interpretive,” and “best understood as a vibe rather than a line.”

One Ordnance Survey spokesperson admitted,

“We’ve redrawn that boundary so many times even we don’t know where it is anymore. At this point, it’s wherever the last person insisted it was.”

Google Maps has reportedly entered “a state of quiet despair” and now labels the area simply as “West-ish Cork City.”

Neighbours Divided

O’Shea’s neighbours reacted with mixed emotions.

One insisted the area is “definitely Bishopstown,” citing the presence of a Centra that “feels Bishopstown-y.”

Another argued it’s “absolutely Wilton,” pointing to the fact that “you can nearly see CUH if you stand on the wheelie bin.”

A third neighbour refused to take sides, saying,

“I tell people I’m from Cork City. It’s safer.”

Identity Crisis Underway

O’Shea says the revelation has forced him to reconsider everything.

“Do I need to start supporting a different GAA club? Do I have to shop in a different Aldi? Will people think I’m from the hospital now?”

He has already begun rewriting his address, though he admits it feels “emotionally wrong.”

Council Offers Support Services

In response to the incident, Cork City Council has launched a new initiative called “Know Your Neighbourhood (Maybe)”, offering:

Free boundary counselling

Workshops on how to accept you might live in Wilton

A hotline for people traumatised by postcode revelations

Future Uncertain

O’Shea says he’s not ruling out moving.

“I might relocate somewhere with clear borders, like Ballincollig. Actually no, that’s worse.”

For now, he plans to stay put — even if he’s not entirely sure where “put” is.