Irish Cancer Society Health Roadshow at Wilton Shopping Centre

2 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Next week, the Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow will be in Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday February 11th and Thursday February 12th, free of charge.

Members of the public are invited to come along for free to speak with our specialist cancer nurses to ask ny questions they may have and seek support and advice.

Pop down and have a chat with one of our nurses – no booking is required, just walk in. Available at the Roadshow are free blood pressure checks, body mass index (BMI) and carbon monoxide (CO) readings and information on cancer prevention, screening, and ways to help spot the early signs of cancer. A referral for a GP can also be arranged where further help is required.

Early detection and diagnosis of cancer is essential to improve health outcomes. When cancer is diagnosed early, it can improve the quality of life of those living with cancer, increase survival and reduce the severity of treatment. Many patients find it difficult to or do not attend GP visits even when they are experiencing potential cancer symptoms.

The ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow initiative seeks to change this by promoting positive lifestyle changes, increasing awareness of cancer symptoms, and improving medical care-seeking behaviour for the early signs of cancer.

In 2025, the roadshow travelled to 20 different locations around the country, engaging with over 29,900 people about the signs and symptoms of cancer.