103 Cruise Ships to Visit Cork in 2026

3 February 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cruise Schedule Unveiled as Maiden Call Kicks Off Season

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) will welcome 103 cruise ships to Cork this year, as part of its highly anticipated cruise season schedule, the biggest cruise schedule in the Republic, between April and October 2026.

This year’s schedule represents positive growth for the port, with a 14% increase in scheduled cruise calls compared to the 2025 season. The growth reflects continued demand from international cruise lines looking to add Cork as a must-visit destination on European cruise itineraries, with six maiden calls included in the 2026 schedule.

The Cork cruise season begins with the arrival of the AIDAluna, making the first of those maiden calls to Cork Harbour on 13th April. AIDAluna is a 2,500 passenger capacity Sphinx-class ship operated by AIDA Cruises. Built in 2009 and comprehensively refurbished in 2025, the modern vessel features 1,025 cabins, a 635-strong international crew, extensive dining and entertainment options, and an expansive body & soul spa for an all-inclusive cruise experience.

Cruise tourism is estimated to contribute €17 million to the local economy each year, with onshore spending averaging at €81 per passenger and €29 per crewperson.

Vessels calling to Cork are expected to welcome passengers from across the globe, with vessels arriving from the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The MSC Virtuosa, operated by MSC Cruises, will close the season in mid-October. The large 16 deck ship has a maximum capacity of over 6,300 passengers and 1,700 crew onboard. Visits from the Virtuosa have become a regular part of the Port of Cork cruise schedule in recent years.

Ann Doherty, CEO at the Port of Cork Company and Chair of Cruise Ireland, is confident of a successful cruise season given the jam-packed schedule. She said: “We are delighted to announce our 2026 cruise season schedule, which promises to be another strong year for the Port of Cork. Opening the season with a maiden call from AIDAluna is a particular highlight, reflecting the port’s growing reputation as a welcoming, efficient and high-quality destination for cruise lines and their guests.

Doherty continued: “A maiden call is always significant, and AIDAluna’s visit underscores the strength of our partnerships with cruise operators and the continued investment in our infrastructure, services and destination offering. We look forward to welcoming passengers and crew to Cork and showcasing everything the region has to offer as we begin the 2026 season in style.”

Colin Morehead, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, is looking forward to the 2026 season with great optimism. He stated: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming cruise passengers and crew back to Cork once again. Each cruise season delivers a significant and immediate economic benefit for our local economy, with passenger and crew spend flowing directly into local shops, cafés, restaurants, tour operators and visitor attractions. With a busy schedule of cruise liners anticipated this year, the season will provide a welcome boost for local trade and support jobs and livelihoods right across the region.”

Of the 103 cruise vessels scheduled to visit Cork Harbour, 81 will berth at Ireland’s only dedicated cruise terminal in Cobh, with a further 16 calling at Ringaskiddy and six docking at Cork City quays.

To view the full 2026 cruise schedule, please visit www.portofcork.ie/cruise-schedule