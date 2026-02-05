Famine Artefact Returns to Skibbereen Heritage Centre

5 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The silver samovar was presented to Famine hero Dr. Dan Donovan in 1859 by the people of Skibbereen

An invaluable Famine artefact, which was ‘lost’ for 165 years, has now been returned to Skibbereen thanks to the generosity of a Canadian donor. The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Christopher O’Sullivan, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell visited the Skibbereen Heritage Centre on Friday, the 29th of January, to attend the unveiling of this ‘lost’ artefact. The silver samovar, which was presented to Famine hero Dr. Dan Donovan in 1859 by the people of Skibbereen in recognition of his efforts during the crisis, is now on display at Skibbereen Heritage Centre.

The 150 subscribers from Skibbereen who donated the silver, alongside a “purse of 100 guineas”, praised Dr. Dan’s services during the “horrors of the Famine”. “When this town…became the scene of the deepest and most widespread misery…when, at the constant peril of your life…your attention to the cries of the suffering poor was unremitting.”

Dr. Dan undoubtedly saved many thousands of lives during the Great Famine in Skibbereen. His harrowing accounts of famine in this area, published in contemporary press and medical journals, brought international reporters to the town. As well as bringing aid to the area through the resulting worldwide publicity, Dr. Dan endangered his life on a daily basis as a medical doctor helping the people of Skibbereen as they struggled through Famine and disease.

However, like many other aid-workers of the era, Dr. Dan suffered from ‘the fever’ and his health was subsequently compromised: “His exertions day and night in succouring the poor and afflicted were almost superhuman…Though Dr. Donovan survived the Famine thirty years, he never recovered his superhuman labours and his closing days were those of a confirmed invalid.”[i]

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, who unveiled the new display at an official ceremony today, said she was delighted to see this precious artefact returned to West Cork, saying, “Skibbereen Heritage Centre is owned and operated by Cork County Council and serves as an invaluable resource where groups and individuals can browse on their own or enjoy expert guided tours of the Famine Exhibition. Skibbereen is the most important and significant town in Ireland in terms of its Famine heritage and the samovar is a wonderful addition to their offering, where a writing slope given by Dr. Dan to another famine hero is already on display, on loan.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “Cork County Council is committed to not only preserving our heritage, but also encouraging tourism across the county and the unveiling of these two new artefacts in Skibbereen Heritage Centre further emphasises this.”

Dr. Dan, as he was affectionately known, is now well known due to Marita Conlon-McKenna’s book “The Hungry Road” which is based on his accounts of the Famine in the area. His work is also commemorated in the Famine Story exhibition at Skibbereen Heritage Centre where this artefact has now found its permanent home.

The Ontario donor, Brenda Ratkay, made contact with the Heritage Centre last year in relation to this artefact, which was given to her parents as a wedding present. It is not known how the silver samovar made its way to Canada but Ms Ratkay said she was “honoured to send it home”.

The new exhibition at Skibbereen Heritage Centre also features an artefact once owned by another Famine-era doctor, Stephen Sweetnam of Schull. His ‘apothecary scales’ were kindly donated by the family of Dr. Larry O’Connor of Schull in his memory.

Skibbereen Heritage Centre is in operation since the year 2000 and has two primary exhibitions; one on the Great Famine and the second on Lough Hyne. Staff have also transcribed burial registers from Cork County Council burial grounds and published them on an online burial records database. There is also an in-person genealogy consultation service available at the centre.

