Cork BMW Driver Admits Using Indicators

5 February 2026

By Parr O’Dee

Satirical news / parody

In a revelation that has stunned the motoring world and left local WhatsApp groups in disarray, a Cork man driving a BMW has publicly admitted to using his indicators “on purpose” while navigating a roundabout in Glanmire.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous “for safety reasons,” claims he activated his left indicator “to let people know I was exiting,” sparking widespread disbelief and concern.

“I Just Thought It Might Be Helpful”

Speaking from behind tinted windows, the driver explained: “I saw a car waiting to enter, and I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll let them know I’m leaving the roundabout.’ I didn’t expect it to cause such a scene.”

Witnesses say traffic came to a complete standstill as other drivers tried to process what they’d seen.

“I thought the car was malfunctioning,” said one shaken commuter. “I rang my mechanic and everything.”

BMW Owners’ Association Responds

The Cork BMW Owners’ Association has issued a statement distancing itself from the incident.

“We do not condone the use of indicators unless absolutely necessary, such as during NCT testing or ironic TikToks,” said the spokesperson, who arrived 40 minutes late and parked diagonally across two spaces.

The association has reportedly launched an internal investigation to determine whether the driver’s actions were influenced by exposure to non-German vehicles.

Public Reaction Mixed

Some locals have praised the man’s bravery, calling him “a pioneer” and “a traitor, but a helpful one.”

Others remain sceptical.

“If we let BMW drivers start indicating, what’s next?” asked one Douglas resident. “Audi drivers using roundabouts properly? Merc lads waving thanks? It’s a slippery slope.”

Driver Remains Defiant

Despite backlash, the man says he has no regrets.

“I might even use my indicators again next week,” he said. “Maybe even on the dual carriageway. We’ll see how mad I’m feeling.”