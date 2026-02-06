HR award for Ringaskiddy facility of Portuguese pharma multinational

6 February 2026

Hovione’s people-first approach recognised as it achieves Top Employer certification for the fourth consecutive year

Hovione, an international integrated pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation, has achieved Top Employer certification across all four of its manufacturing sites worldwide for the fourth consecutive year.

A globally recognised certification, the Top Employers Institute acknowledges excellence in people practices. With over 2,500 employees globally in New Jersey (US), Cork (Ireland), Lisbon (Portugal), and Macau (China), this certification is a testament to Hovione’s commitment to continually creating a working environment for its team that prioritises employee well-being, nurtures talent, and values and rewards merit and dedication.

Talent acquisition and retention remain challenging in the pharmaceutical industry, but Hovione has successfully bucked this trend with an historic lower-than-industry-average voluntary staff turnover rate. The firm continuously strives to refine its working practices to foster employee motivation and satisfaction. It has also developed a culture where individual contributions are valued and rewarded, aligning with the company’s overall success.

“Our people-first approach has once again been recognised”, said Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Chief Executive Officer, Hovione. “This is a reflection of the commitment and dedication that has gone into creating a working environment across all of our sites where our team members are empowered to perform at their best every day.”

“At Hovione, our people agenda is not solely an HR topic – it is a core pillar of our strategy to be a differentiated and enabling partner to the pharmaceutical industry. We invest continuously to create the best possible environment for our teams to do great work. And when this is combined with the deeper purpose behind what we do, helping to develop and manufacture life-enhancing medicines, it creates a powerful engine for innovation, differentiation, and growth, where all stakeholders are rewarded.”

A key area recognised by The Top Employer’s Institute this time was Hovione’s best practice approach to sustainability, with the firm demonstrating that it has successfully cultivated a culture of responsibility, collaboration, and continuous improvement in this area. The company´s efforts to prioritise equity and inclusion were also acknowledged, helping strengthen its differentiated Employee Value Proposition, and enriching the journey for both current and future talent.

Imelda Cummins, HR Director, Hovione Cork, said: “We’re delighted that the Cork manufacturing site has once again been certified as a Top Employer. Our focus has always been on creating an environment where our people feel motivated to do great work.

“The HR team has big ambitions for this site, and we will continue to focus on ensuring our people have opportunities to grow and showcase their talents and that they always feel supported. We’re extremely proud of our dedicated team in Cork, and this certification is a reflection of that.”