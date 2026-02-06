“69% Of Loud Crashing Noises Are Nothing”, according to experts in the other room

6 February 2026

By Parr O’Dee

news@TheCork.ie

Satirical news / parody

A groundbreaking new study conducted by leading experts located “in the other room” has confirmed that 87% of loud crashing noises are absolutely nothing and not worth getting up for at all.

The research, carried out by people who “definitely heard something but aren’t bothered checking,” concludes that most sudden bangs, thuds, and suspicious clatters can be safely ignored until morning.

Study Methodology

Experts developed a rigorous scientific process:

Hear noise

Pause Netflix

Say “What was that”

Wait 3 seconds

Decide it’s grand

The remaining 13% of noises were classified as:

The cat

The wind

Something that fell earlier but only hit the ground now

A problem for Future You

Public Reaction

Households nationwide have welcomed the findings.

“I used to get up and check,” said one Cork resident. “Now I just shout ‘It’s nothing!’ into the darkness and roll over. Science has freed me.”

Experts Issue Warning

Despite the reassuring results, researchers caution that the study does not apply to:

Noises accompanied by swearing

Noises followed by “Ah for feck’s sake”

Noises that sound like the bin being knocked over by a rogue wheelie

Further Research Planned

Scientists in the other room are now investigating whether: