EY – previously known as Ernest and Young – expands Cork Office

6 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opens expanded EY Cork office bringing EY Cork’s footprint to 30,000 square feet

EY has officially opened its newly expanded offices at Lapps Quay in Cork city centre today, increasing its footprint by two thirds to 30,000 square feet. As the largest professional services practice in the region, EY Cork currently employs more than 420 people – including 22 Partners – and this expansion will enable the firm to continue expand its presence in response to growing client demand.

The newly expanded EY offices were officially opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin with prominent business and political leaders from across the region in attendance. The new EY office space will include state of the art facilities for clients and EY teams to collaborate while leveraging the latest technologies and tools as we team to solve complex issues in an ever more dynamic marketplace.

EY Cork has grown significantly in recent years – its headcount has tripled in the last 8 years alone – with its growth mirroring its market leading position in the region. EY Cork provides clients will a full suite of solutions across areas including assurance, tax and law, consulting, as well as strategy and transactions and financial services. From Cork, EY also hosts several industry-focused centres of excellence reflecting the depth and capability of the EY team in the city and broader region.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted to formally open EY’s newly expanded office here on Lapps Quay at the intersection of Cork city centre and the rapidly growing Docklands area.

EY Ireland’s decision to broaden its operations in Cork is a sign of confidence in the city and the broader region, home to a dynamic and innovative business ecosystem. The Government remains focused on investment to support a world‑class environment for innovation, collaboration and sustainable economic growth across Ireland, and EY’s expansion in Cork stands as a strong demonstration of that shared ambition.”

Frank O’Keeffe, EY Ireland Managing Partner said: “Today is proud day for us in EY as we expand our footprint here in Cork. We are incredibly proud of EY’s longstanding and growing presence in this city, which has been integral to our firm’s strong growth across this island. Our team in Cork delivers world class services to our wide client base throughout the region and beyond, something we are very proud to do. EY is ambitious to continue growing our Cork practice in response to strong client demand and we are investing heavily to ensure that we are always where our clients need us, when they need us with the right skills as we help them to shape the future with confidence.”

Ronan Murray, EY Cork Office Managing Partner said: “The official opening of our expanded office in Lapps Quay today marks a significant milestone in EY’s journey in Cork. Our firm has a proud history in the city with over half a century of service, and this investment reflects our continued commitment to strengthening both our physical presence and offering to clients. As the regional economy continues to thrive, we look forward to continuing to support our phenomenal clients from our enhanced, world-class office facilities.”