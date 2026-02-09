Hotel Group opens shared services office on Parnell Place behind historic facade

9 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Dalata Opens Shared Service Centre in Cork

Dalata Hotel Group has officially opened its newly renovated Shared Service Centre (SSC) in Parnell Place, Cork. The newly refurbished office occupies a previously unused space within a building that has formed part of the Maldron Hotel since 2019, marking a significant milestone for the Group and underlining its long-term commitment to supporting its growing employee base.

The SSC was established in early 2017 with just one employee and has since grown to a team of 20, with the new office providing capacity for over 45 employees.

The centre’s current focus is on finance transformation and in particular centralising finance administration from the 56 hotels that comprise the group, across Ireland, the UK and Europe. The SSC provides additional scalability and improved control and data gathering, championing efficiency, innovation and transformation.

Dermot Crowley, CEO, Dalata, said: “The opening of our Cork Shared Services Centre marks a proud milestone in the Dalata journey. From its beginnings in 2017 as a one-person operation, it has grown into a dynamic, high-performing team that plays a vital role in how we operate today. The SSC team brings expertise, agility and an incredible team spirit to everything they do – helping us deliver on our growth ambitions across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Congratulations to everyone who has played a part in this success – and wishing you all the very best in this exciting next chapter.”