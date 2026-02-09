Chinese eCar brand ‘Leapmotor’ now available in Cork

8 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Leapmotor expands to Cork with Dan Seaman Motors

CompleteCar.ie reported in September 2025 that Dan Seaman Motors in Forge Hill has been appointed as the first Leapmotor dealer in Cork

Now, fast forward to February, and the brand has appeared on the DanSeamanMotors.ie website, indicating that vehicles are available for purchase.

This partnership extends Leapmotor’s reach into the Munster region as it continues to roll out a network of franchise dealers.

With over 40 years of trading history in Cork, Dan Seaman Motors already sells well established stallantis brands: Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, and Jeep. Seaman’s also retail Subaru and Isuzu.

Leapmotor International is a joint venture led by Stellantis (51%) with Chinese NEV maker Leapmotor (49%), formed to exclusively develop and export Leapmotor vehicles outside China, this partnership leverages Stellantis’ global distribution network. It is expected that other Fiat dealers in Ireland may also become Leapmotor dealers.

Gowan Auto is the national importer for both Stellantis and Leapmotor brands in Ireland.