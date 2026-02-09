Cork Passport office will move from 1A South Mall to Navigation Square on Albert Quay

9 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed confirmation that a new, purpose-built Passport Office will open in Cork City in Q4 2026, representing a major investment in public services for the region.

The new Passport Office, located at Navigation Square, will include a modern public counter and fit-for-purpose facilities designed to meet the needs of citizens across Cork and the wider Munster region. The Office of Public Works (OPW) is currently project-managing the fit-out of the building, and while a precise opening date has yet to be confirmed, the Department expects the office to be fully operational before the end of 2026.

This new facility will be a significant asset for Cork. The Cork Passport Office already employs over 100 staff, the majority of whom are engaged in processing online passport applications. The new location will enhance working capacity while providing a welcoming, accessible space for members of the public who need to attend in person.

The Passport Service continues to perform strongly nationwide. Hundreds of thousands of passports are issued annually, with no delays currently being experienced. The system is operating efficiently, with 96% of applicants now using the Passport Online service, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to applicants worldwide. Online applications remain the fastest, cheapest, and most efficient way to apply for or renew a passport, including a child’s passport, which may require an Affidavit of Sole Guardianship.

The Cork Passport Office will continue to provide its Urgent Appointment Service, including a four-day renewal service, as well as essential consular services such as document authentication and apostille services. Citizens who require urgent renewals can continue to book appointments in Cork or at the Mount Street office in Dublin, where one-day and four-day services are available.

Deputy O’Shea encourages constituents, particularly those planning to travel this year and families applying for a child’s first passport, to apply online and well in advance to ensure a smooth and stress-free process.

The opening of this new Passport Office highlights Cork’s growing role as a centre for public service delivery. It will strengthen regional access to essential State services and ensure citizens across Munster continue to receive a high-quality, efficient passport and consular service well into the future.