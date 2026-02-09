New General Manager appointed at Imperial Hotel

9 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lorraine Gavigan has been appointed General Manager of The Imperial Hotel Cork, taking the helm at one of Cork City’s most enduring landmarks and a hotel long regarded as the Grande Dame of the city. Dating back to 1816, The Imperial has been part of Cork’s social and cultural fabric for more than two centuries, welcoming generations of guests and hosting writers, performers, political figures and visitors drawn to the city’s character and energy.

Set in the heart of the city centre on the South Mall, the hotel enjoys an unrivalled location with the English Market, Patrick Street and Oliver Plunkett Street just moments away. Today, The Imperial blends its historic architecture with a refined boutique feel, offering a sense of quiet luxury shaped as much by atmosphere and service as by its setting. The hotel forms part of the Louis Fitzgerald Group, whose family ownership continues to shape its emphasis on warmth, welcome and thoughtful detail.

Recent months, with Lorraine at the helm, have seen a renewed focus on investment and experience across the property, most notably the refurbishment and relaunch of Fitzgerald’s Bar, now a central social space within the hotel. Alongside this, continued enhancements to guest arrival, seasonal storytelling and carefully considered touches throughout the building reflect a wider commitment to preserving the hotel’s heritage while ensuring it remains relevant to today’s traveller.

A Tipperary native, Gavigan brings more than two decades of experience across luxury, city and international hotel operations. She began her career at 18 on the inhouse management training programme at Dromoland Castle, before gaining experience overseas in Massachusetts and London, before returning home to be part of the opening team at Cork International Hotel.

Entrepreneurial by nature, Gavigan later co-opened The Belfry Restaurant in Mullingar, a converted church offering a fine dining experience, before returning to senior food and beverage and operations roles at Clontarf Castle and the Mespil Hotel. She rejoined the Cork International Hotel as Food and Beverage Manager and was named Food and Beverage Manager of the Year by the Irish Hospitality Institute in 2018. Most recently, she served as Operations Manager and Deputy General Manager at Clayton Hotel Cork City, followed by a year in Germany as Hotel Manager at Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf, supporting Dalata’s international operations.

Speaking on her appointment as GM, Gavigan said she was proud to return to Cork to lead a family owned hotel with such a strong sense of place and history. “The Fitzgerald family’s belief in the power of small details, from a warm welcome at the front door to the atmosphere created through ongoing investment and seasonal initiatives, closely aligns with my own approach to hospitality”. Her focus, she said, will be on continuous improvement while remaining true to the building’s heritage, strengthening relationships with guests and ensuring The Imperial continues to feel both timeless and distinctly Cork.

