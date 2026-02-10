The defining Irish moments of last year’s Cheltenham Festival

10 February 2026

By Roger Kennedy

Entertainment / Horse Racing

The Cheltenham Festival is a little over a month away now and the excitement is beginning to build.

It seems likely that Ireland’s dominance over the home team is set to continue, just like it did at the 2025 Festival. You can see 2026 entries and the strength of the Irish team on the latest Cheltenham racecards.

Here we take a look at some of the big stories from the Cheltenham Festival last year, which include Gordon Elliott getting on the board in the final race of the meeting, a couple of very poignant successes, Willie Mullins being in a league of his own once again and another thoroughly resounding success in the Prestbury Cup.

Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty land poignant successes

Racing took a huge blow after the tragic passing of the very talented Michael O’Sullivan, who was by all accounts an even better person than he was a jockey. He burst onto the scene in 2023 with a double aboard Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty.

Marine Nationale was crowned champion chaser last year after winning the big one on Day 2 and there was something poetic about that success, as the emotion around the course was there for all to see.

Jazzy Matty went on to win the Grand Annual later that day, providing Cian Collins with his first ever Cheltenham Festival winner. There could have been no greater tribute to the late jockey and it was truly an incredible day.

An emotional last-gasp victory for Gordon Elliott

Last season was a tough one for Gordon Elliott, as he wasn’t as competitive in as many of the big races as he usually would be, and it was very hard for him to lay a glove on Willie Mullins. It’s always a tough week and the idea of leaving without a winner is hard to take.

That was made immediately obvious by the trainer’s outpour of emotion when the very useful mare Wodhooh got him on the board in the 28th and final race of the meeting.

One of the Festival’s most dominant forces in recent years, it would have been an even bigger news story if he’d failed to get a winner across the four days. Wodhooh has only been beaten once in her career over hurdles and forged clear to score with plenty in hand.

A perfect 10 for Willie Mullins

No trainer finds winners easy to come by, with the obvious exception of Willie Mullins. The County Carlow trainer has already passed the 100-winner mark and blew everyone away once again, this time with a haul of 10 winners.

Day 4 was Mullins day and he notched up a four-timer in the first four races, courtesy of Poniros, Kargese, Dinoblue and Jasmin De Vaux.

Only a late fall from State Man prevented him from landing a treble on Day 1, as Kopek Des Bordes and Lossiemouth both got the job done for the master trainer. Bambino Fever, Jimmy Du Seuil and Lecky Watson did give him a treble on Day 3.

The Prestbury Cup remains in Irish hands

And finally, the away team landed the prestigious Prestbury Cup as outright winners for the sixth year in a row. Ireland achieved a grand total of 20 winners and there was no answer from the home team, as they could only put up a total of eight successes.