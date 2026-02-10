JOBS: Horizons to host Recruitment Open Day next week

10 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Disability organisation to host Recruitment Open Day in the Kingsley Hotel

Horizons, formerly Cope Foundation, is expanding its services and is seeking Clinical Nurse Managers, Social Care Leaders, Social Care Workers and Care Assistants, to fill roles across Cork city and county.

The leading disability organisation, which has more than 120 locations across Cork, is holding a Recruitment Open Day in the Kingsley Hotel from 12pm to 6pm on Tuesday, February 10th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the services the organisation delivers plus the training and promotional opportunities available to those interested in growing and advancing their careers in this field.

Horizons supports over 3,500 children and adults of every ability to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’. The organisation works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and additional needs such as autism or physical and medical conditions, working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and support.

Siobhán O’Brien is a Care Assistant with Horizons. She said: “I am a carer with Horizons and I still enjoy the job as much as I did when I started. For me, the most important thing is gaining the trust of the people we support. I love making people happy and it gives me a great sense of joy that I can make a positive difference in the lives of people we support in Horizons.”

Siobhán is supporting Susan McNamara at Horizons. Susan added: “I’ve known Siobhan a long time, and I consider her a friend who looks out for me. It gives me great comfort to know that I am well looked after.”

Lorraine Egan, CEO of Horizons said: “We are so privileged to be in the position to support so many people to pursue their goals, dreams and ambitions. I am so proud of how our staff members use our values of honesty, person-centredness, kindness and creativity to ensure people receive the services and supports they need to make their dreams come true.

“We all have different goals and dreams. One of mine has always been to make a positive impact in people’s lives and make our country a better place to live. It is a privilege to lead Horizons, and our amazing staff, as we work to make a difference in people’s lives and make Cork the most inclusive community possible.

“I want to encourage anyone interested in working with us to come along to our Recruitment Open Day to speak with us or, if the date doesn’t suit you, get in contact with us via our website www.horizonscork.ie and we will arrange to meet with you. We are creating new services which continually need new, innovative staff members, and we will provide you with training, support and the opportunity for career advancement, in addition to work which is meaningful, purpose driven and makes a real difference in people’s lives.”

Horizons is guided by the United Nations on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and provides support in line with Article 19.

For more information, visit www.horizonscork.ie