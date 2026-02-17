Sod turning on new Macroom garda station

17 February 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

One of the Largest infrastructure projects to be delivered in Macroom town to commence this week

Aindrias Moynihan TD for Cork North West has welcomed confirmation of the sod-turning at the site of the new Garda Station in Macroom.

“This significant milestone will take place this Friday, 20th February, when Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State at the OPW Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will mark the commencement of works on the Macroom Garda Divisional Headquarters,” confirmed Deputy Moynihan.

“It’s great to reach this step in progressing the new Garda Station for Macroom at Millstreet Cross. This is one of the largest multi-million euro infrastructure projects ever to delivered in Macroom town itself and, when completed, the building will serve as Cork County Garda Headquarters.”

The construction contract for the project was signed in recent weeks, with JJ Rhatigan & Co. appointed to deliver the new station, clearing the way for works to commence on site.

“To get to this stage, there has been a great deal of background work with the various authorities, including the OPW, Cork County Council, An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice. I am pleased to have been able to play my part throughout the journey so far and I want to acknowledge the support of all involved, particularly my colleague, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, for his work in advancing the project to commencement.”

Deputy Moynihan added:

“The patience of our Gardaí and the local community in Macroom over the years must also be acknowledged. Delivering this Garda Headquarters in Macroom will bring additional services and personnel and will strengthen the Garda presence locally.”