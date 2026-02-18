Cork Chamber welcomes funding for key roads projects

18 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Chamber welcomes today’s announcement of funding allocations for key roads projects across the Cork region.

Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO, said, “Investing in our critical infrastructure plays a key role supporting economic and population growth into the future, strengthening Ireland’s competitiveness in the long term.

“Key transport projects are no exception, and we are pleased to see funding allocated today to several important projects for Cork city and county. As Ireland’s fastest growing city region, sustained investment in Cork’s critical infrastructure is vital to ensure the region is equipped for this projected population and economic growth.

“Funding of €3.5 million has been committed for the M20 Cork to Limerick Motorway, alongside €110 million in continued funding for the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy Motorway, two key routes to drive economic growth and support regional connectivity. Funding has also been allocated to the N25, as well as the Cork City Northern Transport Project and Mallow Relief Road, all of which play an important role in enhancing connectivity around the city region and county.

“The R624 Great Island Connectivity Scheme remains a key enabler to unlocking the lower harbour for port and related economic activities; while some funding has been allocated to finance the initial phases of the project today, it is essential that progress towards construction is accelerated. Additional funding for other critical schemes around the county should also be prioritised, including the N71 Innishannon Bypass and related works.

“Government must also consider the introduction of multi-annual funding plans for projects of strategic importance, including transport infrastructure, to provide greater certainty and enable the delivery of large-scale capital projects on time and on budget. While the funding announced today for critical projects is welcome, the focus must now be on delivery without delay.”