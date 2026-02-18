Cork Senator advocates for independent living for disabled people in Ireland

18 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Senator Harmon, Labour Party spokesperson for Disability said: “There has to be more collaboration between HSE and local councils in regard to Independent Living. This issue has been pushed to the wayside for far too long. We need to see proper and enforceable accessible housing targets. The Irish Wheelchair Association are asking for 7.5% to 10% of this housing nationally to be wheelchair accessible. Moving forward we need to hold policymakers to standards of universal design.”

“I join these groups in welcoming government’s signals towards the disability sector, ones of an all-Government approach and some of the largest investments to date in 2025. But without meaningful change and proper consultation with the sector, this is all they are, signals.”

“Needs are going unmet. It is as clear as day. St Joseph’s Foundation in Cork highlighted that Cork County Council will only consider one disability house per year across their providers. I would echo their concerns that we need legislative action to back up disabled peoples’ access to housing as per Article 19 and rights under the UN.

“When appropriate funding is not in place, local governance, as a result of national policy, creates barriers to access rather than fostering inclusive communities.”

“We need to see Government resource these groups to support our communities to the best of their abilities. I am calling for proper support for Personal Assistance services, community integration for independent living, and most of all appropriate housing supports for all disabled people.”

“It is exceptional what can be achieved when we put the needs and wants of disabled people first. As Rehab conveyed to us this week, we must keep fighting to replicate the “life-changing” results of appropriate housing for all.”