HEALTH: Mater Private Cork promotes its wide range of orthopaedic services to GPs

18 February 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

GPs are often the first point of contact when patients experience pain or injury

Local GPs and orthopaedic specialists gathered at Mater Private Network Cork recently for a practical education evening focused on helping patients across Munster get quicker diagnosis, clearer treatment plans, and faster recovery from joint and musculoskeletal problems.

Held at the Mater Private’s Orthopaedic & Spine Centre in Mahon, the event was attended by healthcare professionals from across the region. The aim was to strengthen collaboration between general practice and specialist teams to help patients access the right care sooner.

CEO Sandra Daly said: “GPs are often the first point of contact when patients experience pain or injury. By working closely together and sharing practical knowledge, we can help people get the right treatment at the right time and avoid unnecessary delays. Orthopaedics is a key area of expertise at Mater Private Network Cork, where a strong multidisciplinary team and growing sub-specialisation help ensure patients can be seen and treated without unnecessary delay.”

According to Mr. James Hepburn, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at MPN Cork who spoke at the event “patients shouldn’t be afraid to get their joint pain investigated”.

“As we saw demonstrated in the pain injection workshops, there is more to treatment than just surgery, and pain management solutions can be a successful option for many patients before they ever need to go down the surgical route”.

On the night, consultant orthopaedic surgeons Mr. Pádhraig O’Loughlin and Mr. Adeel Memon also delivered practical talks alongside a hands-on joint injection workshop, allowing attendees to develop skills directly relevant to everyday practice.

Events like this reflect Mater Private Network’s ongoing commitment to practical education and collaboration with GPs and healthcare professionals to improve access to care and support better outcomes for patients across Munster.