Large firm ‘Ifac’ acquires Michael G Murphy Accountants of Charleville

18 February 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Business News

Ifac, one of Ireland’s top ten accountancy and advisory firms, has announced the acquisition of Michael G Murphy Accountants in Charleville, further strengthening its presence across North Cork, West Limerick and the wider Munster region.

With over 50 years in business, over 30 locations nationwide and 600 professionals, ifac continues to execute its ambitious national growth strategy, combining strong regional practices with the scale and technical depth of a leading firm.

Michael G Murphy Accountants brings a well-established reputation for supporting local enterprises and farming clients. The team will join ifac’s Mallow office, enhancing the firm’s capacity to serve the growing needs of businesses and farm families throughout the region.

Mike Murphy of Michael G Murphy Accountants, said:

“Joining ifac is an excellent opportunity for our team and our clients. We have always taken pride in delivering personal, reliable and sector-focused advice. As part of ifac, we can maintain that local focus while giving our clients access to a broader range of specialist expertise and national resources. We look forward to working closely with Niamh, Gary and the wider Mallow team.”

John Donoghue, Chief Executive of ifac, said:

“Mike and his team have built a strong and trusted practice with deep roots in the local business and farming community. Their expertise aligns closely with our specialist focus on farming, food, agribusiness and SMEs.

“As one of Ireland’s largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, our continued growth ensures that clients in North Cork, West Limerick, and across Munster have access to both local insight and national capability. We are delighted to welcome the team to ifac.”