Working Ergonomically: A Practical Guide for Comfort and Productivity

18 February 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Ergonomics is the scientific discipline of designing workplaces, products, and systems to fit the people who use them, enhancing safety, comfort, and productivity. By analyzing physical, cognitive, and environmental factors, it reduces musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and work-related strain.

Why Ergonomics Matters

Working ergonomically is not just a trendy idea for modern workplaces — it is an essential way to protect your body, improve concentration, and prevent long-term discomfort. Whether you work from home or in a shared office desk in Ireland, having the right ergonomic setup is essential. Many people spend hours sitting in front of a computer without realising how much strain they place on their neck, back, shoulders, and wrists. Over time, poor posture and an unsuitable working environment can lead to headaches, muscle tension, and even chronic pain. The good news is that ergonomic working does not require expensive equipment or complicated changes. Small adjustments can already make a significant difference.

Setting Up Your Desk Correctly

The first step towards a healthier work environment is ensuring that your workspace is properly arranged. Your office desk should be at a height where your elbows can rest comfortably at roughly a 90-degree angle when typing. If your desk is too high, you may lift your shoulders unconsciously, creating tension in your upper back. If it is too low, you may lean forward, which places unnecessary pressure on your spine.

Keep your workspace tidy and organised. Frequently used items such as your keyboard, mouse, and notebook should be within easy reach. This prevents excessive stretching or twisting, which can strain your shoulders and arms over time.

The Importance of a Good Chair

A chair is one of the most important pieces of ergonomic equipment. Ideally, it should support the natural curve of your spine and allow you to sit with your feet flat on the floor. If your feet do not reach the ground properly, using a footrest or even a sturdy box can help. Your knees should be roughly level with your hips, as this reduces pressure on the lower back.

Make sure the backrest supports your lower spine. Many people sit on the edge of their chair without realising it, which often results in slouching. Sitting back and allowing the chair to support you encourages better posture and reduces fatigue.

Monitor and Screen Positioning

Your computer screen should be positioned so that the top of the monitor is at eye level. This helps you keep your head in a neutral position rather than tilting it forward or downward. A common mistake is placing a laptop directly on the desk, forcing the user to bend their neck. Using a laptop stand or placing the laptop on a stack of books can easily fix this issue.

The screen should also be about an arm’s length away. If it is too close, your eyes will become strained. If it is too far away, you may lean forward, which is harmful to your posture.

Keyboard, Mouse, and Wrist Comfort

Your wrists should remain straight while typing, rather than bent upwards or sideways. A keyboard placed too far away often causes the user to stretch their arms forward, which creates tension in the shoulders. Keep your keyboard close and centred in front of you. Your mouse should be placed next to it at the same height to avoid awkward reaching movements.

If you spend a lot of time typing, a soft wrist rest can be useful, but it should support your wrist lightly rather than encourage you to press down.

Movement and Breaks: The Forgotten Secret

Even the most perfect ergonomic setup will not fully protect your body if you remain still for hours. The human body is designed to move, not to sit in one position all day. Try standing up every 30 to 60 minutes, even if only for a short stretch or a quick walk around the room.

Simple movements such as rolling your shoulders, stretching your neck gently, and opening your hands can reduce tension and improve circulation. Many professionals also recommend the “20-20-20 rule”: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce eye strain.

Conclusion: Comfort Leads to Better Work

Working ergonomically is one of the best investments you can make in your health and productivity. By adjusting your chair, desk, monitor, and posture, and by including regular movement breaks, you can prevent discomfort and improve your focus throughout the day. Ergonomics is not about perfection, but about making your workspace support your body rather than working against it. Over time, these habits will make working not only healthier, but also far more enjoyable.