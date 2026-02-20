Cork businesswoman joins Board of Cork Opera House as Non Exec Director

20 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ruth Fuller of Cork advertising/marketing firm Fuller Marketing Ltd has joined the board of joined the Board of Cork Opera House as a Non Executive Director. The Opera House is currently under the leadership of Chair Tim Healy and CEO Eibhlín Gleeson.

In a LinkedIn post Ruth Fuller announced the news by saying:

“I look forward to supporting their mission in terms of the promotion and advancement of the arts and cultural sector in Cork and its surrounding regions, including presenting and producing live performance and other artistic work for our communities to enjoy while fostering and promoting education, study of and improved understanding of the Arts.”

Documents filed at the Companies Registration Office this week show a Ruth Fuller O’Sullivan being appointed as a director of The Cork Opera House DAC (Incorporated 1958) effective 1st Jan 2026, the documents mention she is also a director of the Cork Simon Community and Cork Arts Society CLG.