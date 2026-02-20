US-Ukrainian Sl8 Platform Eyes Europe as MiCA Reshapes Digital Finance

20 February 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

As Europe enters a new regulatory phase for digital platforms and crypto-enabled services, the focus is shifting from speculative growth narratives to trust, governance, and user protection. Against this backdrop, Cassator Corp. – a US-incorporated company with Ukrainian founders – is positioning its Sl8 platform as a privacy-first alternative to traditional social media, built around user control, transparent algorithms, and native financial functionality.#

According to BM Magazine, the company’s strategic pivot toward Europe comes at a critical juncture for the industry. With the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation setting a new global gold standard for digital asset oversight, Cassator is betting that its “compliance-first” architecture will provide a competitive edge in a region increasingly wary of unregulated Big Tech and volatile Web3 experiments.

Incorporated in Delaware to facilitate global fundraising, Cassator Corp. maintains a distinct Ukrainian engineering identity. This combination of US corporate structure and Eastern European technical resilience has become a hallmark of the company’s narrative. Currently raising capital through a Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, the firm has reported significant fiscal momentum, citing a revenue jump from $450,000 in 2023 to $910,000 in 2024 – a 120% year-on-year increase.

For the European market, however, the pitch focuses less on growth and more on governance. In late 2024, the company announced it had entered an agreement to establish a European subsidiary equipped with a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence.

“Social media needs a fundamental reset,” says Dmytro Ivanov, CEO of Cassator Corp. “We believe the financial layer of the internet can be built in a way that is efficient, user-centric, and aligned with how regulation is evolving – not in opposition to it. For us, Europe is a regulatory benchmark.”

Sl8 defines itself as a SocialFi platform: a social network where financial tools – such as peer-to-peer payments and creator monetisation – are native to the user experience rather than “bolted on” as third-party additions. Technically, the platform leverages the Stellar Development Foundation ecosystem, utilising distributed ledger technology to ensure fast, low-cost transactions and predictable settlement.

From a product philosophy standpoint, Sl8 is designed to dismantle the “attention economy” by adhering to several core principles:

Algorithmic Transparency: Eliminating manipulative content-ranking systems.

Privacy Sovereignty: A strict “no data harvesting” policy that forbids the sale of user information.

Ad-Free Environment: Rejecting micro-targeted advertising in favour of direct value exchange.

User Autonomy: Giving participants full control over their news feed composition and data footprint.

By removing the reliance on advertising networks, Sl8 aims to create a circular economy where users can support creators and exchange value directly within the platform’s interface.

The company’s expansion is backed by reported traction that suggests it is moving beyond the “experimental” phase. With 500,000 registered users and 260,000 monthly active users, Cassator is focused on institutional-scale growth.

A key component of this strategy involves a massive influencer outreach programme. The company has reportedly signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) with more than 50 global influencers, whose combined reach exceeds 400 million followers. To convert these into long-term partnerships, Cassator plans to allocate a significant pool of corporate shares over the next four years to selected brand ambassadors, ensuring that those who drive the platform’s growth have a vested interest in its governance and success.

As MiCA begins to dictate the terms of engagement for crypto-assets in Europe – covering everything from AML/CTF responsibilities to wallet architecture – platforms like Sl8 that lead with transparency are likely to find a more receptive audience. Whether Sl8 can successfully disrupt the dominance of legacy social networks remains to be seen, but Cassator Corp. is making a clear wager: that the future of social interaction belongs to platforms that treat user privacy and regulatory alignment as features, not bugs.