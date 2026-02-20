Apple Corp opens new building at EU HQ in Cork, Ireland

20 February 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Apple has been at Hollyhill, Cork City, Ireland since 1980 [check our this video a 1980’s Steve Jobs]. This week the tech giant opened a new building at its secure campus which boasts large light filled atriums and Kilkenny limestone

IDA Ireland has welcomed Apple’s official opening of its new Hollyhill 5 building in Cork, “representing another strong endorsement of Ireland as a location for global innovation and advanced operations”. The purpose built facility, which can accommodate 1,300 employees, reinforces Apple’s long-term commitment to the South West region and builds on more than four decades of continuous strategic investment in Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “I’m delighted to open this state-of-the-art new facility in Hollyhill today and to see firsthand the major investment that Apple is making here. The contribution Apple has made in Cork and Ireland over the last 45 years cannot be overstated – creating thousands of highly-skilled roles and continually investing in their Irish operations.”

Apple’s presence in Ireland has evolved significantly since 1980, growing from a small manufacturing facility to become the company’s European, Middle East, India and Africa headquarters. Its continued expansion reflects both the strength of the Irish talent pool and the competitive environment that supports global technology leaders [The Taoiseach’s full speech appears below]

Cathy Kearney, Vice President, Operations, Apple said: “We’ve called Ireland home for more than 45 years and are proud to continue expanding our operations and investing in our people and community here. Our 6,000 team members in Ireland play a critical role in supporting Apple’s customers in Europe and beyond and we’re delighted to build on this later this year with our new office in Dublin.”

IDA Ireland also congratulates Apple on the opening of its new Dublin office – the company’s first permanent presence outside Cork – which will support the ongoing diversification and development of its Irish operations.

Dónal Travers, Executive Director, IDA Ireland, said: “Apple’s continued investment demonstrates clear confidence in Ireland as a strategic base for its global operations. The new Hollyhill 5 facility, together with Apple’s new Dublin City Centre office, further strengthens the company’s ability to grow, attract talent and innovate from Ireland. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Apple and supporting its continued success.”

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland thanks Apple

Speech by Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Introduction Good morning, everyone. Tá an-áthas orm a bheith anseo inniu libh chun an lá speisialta seo a chomóradh. I am delighted to join you all here in Hollyhill to celebrate the official opening of this impressive new building. My sincere thanks to Deirdre, Kristina and Cathy for the invitation. I would like to thank Cathy in particular, whose leadership of Apple in Ireland has been truly and hugely impressive. You have overseen a level of expansion that no one could have foreseen back in 1980 when Apple established its first European manufacturing facility here in Cork. You have built a world-leading facility that has been as instrumental to Apple’s global success as it has been to the success of Cork city. All sentiments that I was pleased to recount with your leader Tim Cook at a very positive and constructive meeting in Davos last month. Growth and Innovation Completing ‘Hollyhill 5’ caps off years of growth and this impressive expansion is fitting for one of the world’s most innovative companies. It is always inspiring to see cutting edge facilities like this, running on 100% clean energy with zero waste to landfill. This state-of-the-art infrastructure is also proof of Apple’s long-term commitment to Ireland and reflects the trust you have placed in Ireland and Irish talent to deliver for Apple. I also welcome today’s announcement of the opening of your second location in Ireland, in Dublin. This reflects the ongoing growth of Apple in Ireland and broadening your footprint across the country is positive. But those of you who know me well won’t be surprised to hear that I have been at pains to point out that Hollyhill will, of course, remain the real capital of Apple in Ireland! Looking back to 1980 when Apple first started here with only 60 employees, none of us could have imagined the immense success and growth you have experienced. The journey to 5,500 employees in Ireland is a truly positive reflection of the Apple leadership team, as well as the work culture and depth of the talent pool in Cork. But like anything else, this doesn’t just happen by accident. In large part it’s down to the hard work of our excellent university community here in Cork. I want to pay tribute to the leadership and effort of the teams at UCC and MTU, who have done and continue to do so much to make sure that Cork has the skills base to sustain the sort of investment we are celebrating today. We must continue to value and invest in the work they do. Just last month we were pleased to approve a €100 million investment in a major expansion of the Tyndall National Institute, which will significantly strengthen our position in cutting edge semiconductor research and innovation. I also want to pay tribute to the international talent that makes up half of the workforce here at Apple. Your presence and integration in our communities adds a great deal to our city, county and country. The fact that so many innovative companies choose to invest in Ireland, and moreover the fact that they choose to make Ireland their European Headquarters, is greatly appreciated. As a country we have worked hard over many years to get to this point, but we absolutely do not take it for granted. We are always conscious of the need to listen, and to be responsive to needs of business. As a Government we are very focussed on dealing with the country’s infrastructure needs. We are investing record sums and are engaged in a programme of unprecedented reform to drive delivery of the underlying energy, water, transport and housing infrastructure that will underpin the next chapters of growth and progress for our people. That includes the key Northern Distributor Road project here in Cork, which I know the team here in Apple have been working constructively with Cork City Council to progress. It enjoys the full support of Government. That spirit of open dialogue and partnership has been critical to this city’s success over many years, but it is a framework that needs to be constantly energised and renewed to ensure that it continues to deliver. In that context, I’m very pleased that I will shortly be bringing to Government our plan to establish a new Cork City Futures Group. This will review the City’s existing action plan and report to Government on progress, barriers to progress, and to identify the key enablers needed to deliver its objectives. Digital and AI We stand at a pivotal moment, with the rapid evolution of digital technologies and the transformative power of AI reshaping how we live, how we work, and how we interact as a society. It is very clear to me that the decisions we take over the next few years could decide the outcome for a decade and beyond. Yesterday, the Government approved Ireland’s new National Digital and AI Strategy, Connecting our People, Securing our Future. This sets out our ambition and vision to 2030, to strengthen our position as a digital leader and a global hub for AI innovation and adoption. We will build on our strong foundations – a well-established reputation as a digital hub, an exceptional talent base and a vibrant innovation ecosystem. Ireland will continue to be a strong voice in Europe for a digital economy which supports competitiveness and innovation, while also protecting data privacy and fundamental rights. The Strategy includes 90 deliverables across many Departments and Agencies, reflecting the breadth of our ambition. For example: 100% of key public services digitalised by 2030, and 90% consumed online a new AI Advisory Unit for the public service a National AI Fellowship programme for the public sector an AI and Digital literacy campaign for SMEs a new AI Office of Ireland, as the central coordinating authority for the EU AI Act, and a new AI Regulatory Sandbox strengthening Ireland’s international connectivity through new subsea cable connectivity routes from Ireland to Europe a new Cyber Security Research Centre of Excellence ensuring our digital regulators are sufficiently resourced and skilled and enhancing the Digital Regulators Group and its Secretariat a National Skills Observatory to analyse labour market dynamics and skills development across all skills needs a new online one-stop-shop AI Skilling Platform for employers and individuals, and a nationwide Digital and AI skilling campaign These are just some of the initiatives in the Strategy. Above all, we want to ensure that legitimate concerns about the risks of AI are balanced with a wider understanding of the opportunities. And that Ireland should take advantage of these opportunities, not least through the presence of so many global leaders like Apple here. EU and Competitiveness Our work at national level will also complement EU level efforts to support a more digital, more competitive and more successful economic future for the EU and our citizens. When it comes to digital simplification we will continue to engage closely, and work with like-minded Member States through the D9+ Group, to advocate for a dynamic, ambitious and risk-based approach. We will use our voice at EU level to ensure that Europe gets the balance right between stimulating innovation and regulation, to ensure that Europe is open for innovation and for AI business. We will also continue to advocate for strengthening the single market and for reducing barriers to investment and innovation, balanced with clear and predictable protections for citizens. We will host an AI and Digital Summit in October as part of our EU Presidency as an opportunity to showcase Ireland as a location of choice for responsible AI and digital startups and a global hub for applied AI Innovation. We see this as an important moment to ensure that the discourse around AI remains balanced, so the EU can avail of the potential of AI, without compromising on our core values. We look forward to engaging with Apple and wider industry to make this event a success. Closing remarks Our long-standing partnership with Apple is one that we value deeply. Today marks a new chapter and I am confident this story still has a long way to go. The spirit of collaboration that has been a hallmark of the relationship between Apple and Ireland will be the key to future success and to a thriving, innovation-driven economy, where AI boosts productivity and competitiveness, creates high-quality jobs, and attracts global investment. We place great value on our partnership with you, and we look forward to continuing this journey with you. Congratulations again on this significant expansion of your campus here in Hollyhill. Mar sin ba mhaith liom comhghairdeas a dhéanamh arís agus guím gach rath orthu amach anseo. Go raibh maith agaibh go léir.

Lord Mayor of Cork City thanks Apple

Separately, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy tonight hosted a specialCivic Reception at Cork City Hall last evening to celebrate 45 years of Apple operations in Cork.

The event, organised by Cork City Council, followed the official opening of Apple’s latest expansion at its European headquarters in Hollyhill. It brought together international senior management from Apple, Oireachtas members, former and current Apple employees, civic leaders and members of Cork’s business community to acknowledge the huge contribution the company has bought to Cork City and County over the last five decades.

Speaking at the reception, the Lord Mayor paid tribute to all those who have contributed to Apple establishing itself as a cornerstone of innovation and growth in Cork, acknowledging its major role in Cork’s growth in the same period.

He said: “The past 45 years have shown what can be achieved when an ambitious city works together with and an innovative global company, its visionary leaders and its dedicated staff.

“The company’s growth here to become the city’s largest private employer mirrors Cork city’s own journey from a regional centre to what will be Ireland’s fastest growing city-region over the next two decades.”

“Cork is proud of this partnership, proud of Apple’s achievements, and we are all excited for what comes next.”

Now employing approximately 6,000 people across Ireland, Apple’s operations in Cork began in 1980 with just 60 employees. The majority of these 6,000 employees are now located at its European Headquarters in Hollyhill. The company has established itself as Cork city’s largest private employer. The contribution of Apple is not just felt through its direct employment but additionally through the innumerable indirectly supported jobs and businesses city and countywide, all contributing to the prosperity of the region.

In recent years, Apple have established teams in Cork to focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, established a new multimillion euro engineering and test facility for European products and continue to expand through further growth evidenced by its latest extension and new building, Hollyhill 5.