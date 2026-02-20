Cork TD Welcomes New ACRES Landscape Actions Application Window

20 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the opening of the new application window under the ACRES Scheme for Landscape Actions, describing it as an important opportunity for farmers to enhance environmental protection while increasing farm payments.

Deputy O’Shea said the ACRES Scheme, jointly funded by the European Union and the national Exchequer, continues to play a vital role in supporting sustainable farming practices across the country.

“There are two strands to ACRES – the General approach, which is available nationally, and the Co-operation approach, which operates in designated high-priority areas. For farmers in these Co-operation zones, the Landscape Actions element offers real benefits for both the environment and farm incomes,” he said.

Landscape Actions focus on targeted measures such as invasive species control, management of encroaching scrub, protection of threatened species, and safeguarding water quality. These actions are designed to address issues identified through results-based scorecards and can lead to improved scores and increased payments in future years.

Deputy O’Shea noted that decision letters for applications submitted during the first window, which ran from July to September 2025, were issued in January 2026. He welcomed the opening of the second application window with further details on the closing date to be announced.

“I strongly encourage eligible farmers to engage with their local ACRES Co-operation Project Team and consider applying under this new window. These measures support practical environmental action on farms while also rewarding farmers for their efforts,” he said.

Applications for Landscape Actions are submitted through the ACRES Co-operation Project Teams using the Department’s GLAM mapping system. All proposed actions are environmentally screened before approval, and participants must wait for their decision letter before commencing any works.

Deputy O’Shea also welcomed plans for a third application window later in 2026, which will provide further opportunities for participants. “This programme demonstrates that environmental protection and viable farming can go hand in hand. I will continue to support initiatives that recognise the essential role farmers play in protecting our natural landscape,” he concluded.