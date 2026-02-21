AIB makes three branch manager appointments in County Cork

21 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

AIB has made three appointments to its retail banking team in Cork. AIB supports over three million personal, mortgage and SME customers. The bank also has the largest branch network in Ireland, with 170 branches, and has c.2.2 million active digital users.

These appointments follow AIB’s recent announcement of a €26 million investment in its branches and EBS offices over the next two years, which builds on AIB’s €40 million investment in 127 branches in 2025. These investments further demonstrate its deep commitment to customer-focused innovation and supporting communities across Ireland.

Jane O’Regan is the new branch manager in Clonakilty, having started her career there in 2007. She is looking forward to meeting customers and welcoming them into the branch. “It’s a real full circle moment for me to return to Clonakilty as the new Branch Manager. I began my career here, have worked in different locations since, and now I’m thrilled to be back, working in the heart of the community I call home”, Jane said. “I live with my family in Clonakilty, which makes this opportunity even more special. I’m genuinely excited to work alongside our local customers and support the vibrant local community”.

Having worked in the branch previously, Peter Doyle has been appointed branch manager in Millstreet. “I’m genuinely excited to return,” he said. “From my time here, I’ve seen first-hand how vital our branch is to the local community. We’re here to support our customers through every stage of their financial journey. There is a fantastic team here in Millstreet who are always ready to help with any financial query, whether it’s about buying a home, growing your business or planning for retirement.”

Noreen O’Sullivan is the new branch manager in Dunmanway. She said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of Branch Manager having worked in the Branch on two previous occasions. I look forward to working with a fantastic branch team to best serve our customers at all the different stages in their financial journey. I understand the importance of AIB Dunmanway being a positive presence in the local community.” Noreen has worked over 25 years in Branch Banking and has gained valuable experience in SME lending, mortgage lending, financial planning and deposits. “I am really looking forward to working closely with the community in Dunmanway in the years ahead”.

Commenting on the appointments, AIB’s Head of Consumer Banking, Adrian Moynihan said: “We are delighted to announce three new Branch Managers around Co Cork. With their wealth of banking experience and their deeply rooted knowledge of our customers in the county, they will be exceptional advocates for our customers in Cork. AIB is deeply committed to making a positive contribution to our local communities across Ireland. Our recent announcement of a €26 million investment in our network over the next two years, which builds on AIB’s €40 million investment in 127 branches in 2025 is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring that customers have access to personal, face-to-face support and modern, warm and welcoming facilities in the heart of their towns and villages”.