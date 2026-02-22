PROPERTY: O’Flynn Group and AIB relationship reaches 6,000-unit milestone

22 February 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

With 531 homes now completed at Cork’s Ballinglanna development, this milestone marks the 6,000th home delivered, in development or in planning across Cork, Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow since the O’Flynn Group’s partnership with AIB began in 2015.

Planning permission has been received for 550 homes in Dunkettle, with site works set to begin imminently.

The O’Flynn Group, supported by AIB, has completed another phase of its Ballinglanna development in Glanmire, Cork — marking a major milestone in the delivery of over 6,000 homes across key Irish counties since the partnership between the two organisations began a decade ago. The milestone reflects a shared commitment to increasing housing supply and delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes in communities nationwide.

The O’Flynn Group was established in 1978 and has delivered over 15,000 new homes and numerous large scale commercial developments in that time. Over the past decade, and with financing from AIB, the company has completed high-quality housing schemes such as Kinsealy Woods in Dublin, Drakes Point in Crosshaven, Clonmore in Mallow (delivered under the Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme), and Oldtown Woods in Celbridge.

AIB and O’Flynn Group also partnered on the recent completion of A -rated cost rental apartments at Albert Avenue in Bray, Co Wicklow. The partnership also extends to sustainable commercial assets, including the funding of Ireland’s first Enhanced Community Care Facility at Westfield in Ballincollig, delivered to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM) accredited standards.

Work has recently commenced on 186 homes at Spa Glen in Mallow, while planning permission has been granted for 550 homes in Dunkettle, with site works due to begin shortly.

AIB, as the largest lender to the home building sector, approved over €1 billion for residential development, supporting the construction of 10,000 new residential units in 2024. 60% of new AIB mortgage lending in the Republic of Ireland was green in Q3 2025, while green lending to commercial real estate made up 73% of total lending to the sector in the first half of 2025.

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman and CEO of O’Flynn Group, said “Our partnership with AIB has played a key role in helping us deliver quality homes and sustainable communities across Ireland. Reaching this 6,000-home milestone highlights what can be achieved through long-term collaboration, vision and commitment to addressing housing need. As we advance our pipeline of developments in Cork and the GDA, our focus remains on building energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of families and communities for generations to come.”

Colin Hunt, AIB Chief Executive Officer said “AIB is proud of our decade-long relationship with The O’Flynn Group in delivering much needed housing, benefitting not only society and the economy, but the communities in which people make their homes. And The O’Flynn Group building high quality A energy rated sustainable houses benefits the environment too, while allowing customers to access cheaper green mortgages. AIB’s appetite for lending to house builders remains strong and we are keen to increase our funding for the residential market in the coming years.”