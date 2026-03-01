Time limit to be introduced in Bandon’s Council owned carparks, so Council is introducing long-stay parking at GAA

1 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Bandoin is known s the “Motor Town” based on the sheer number of car dealerships it boasts (Finbarr Galvin Skoda & Cupra, Bandon Motors Ford & Peugeot, Kearys Hyundai, Clarke Brothers Peugeot, Nyhan Motors Kia etc), so any change to parking is noteworthy

Cork County Council, in partnership with Bandon GAA, is pleased to introduce a new free long‑stay parking initiative for Bandon Town commencing on Wednesday 25th February. As part of this pilot programme, 28 parking spaces, including 2 designated accessible bays, will be available for public use at the Bandon GAA grounds between 8:00am and 7:00pm daily. Clear roadside signage will be installed on key approach routes to Bandon to highlight the availability of these spaces. Pedestrian access from the car park will link directly to New Road, ensuring pedestrians are conveniently located within a brief walk of Bandon town centre.

This pilot forms a key element of the wider Bandon Parking Strategy, which also proposes the introduction of new time-regulated byelaws across four town centre car parks. By providing free long-stay parking at the Bandon GAA grounds, the initiative aims to increase the availability of short term spaces within the town centre. The implementation of the proposed byelaws (which is open for public submissions until 15th April 2026) is expected to enhance accessibility and support greater movement throughout Bandon’s commercial centre.

“Cork County Council, together with Bandon GAA, look forward to progressing this strategy to support accessibility, mobility, and economic vitality in the heart of Bandon Town.”