Could Justin Rose win his first Masters in 2026?

2 March 2026

By Roger Kennedy

Unlike some of his fellow English contemporaries, such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, Justin Rose already has a major championship to his name, courtesy of the 2013 U.S. Open.

Yet for all his success, Augusta National remains the one that feels unfinished. Rose has finished second or tied second three times at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club: in 2015, 2017 and 2025. He trailed Jordan Spieth by four shots in the first of those, before suffering playoff defeats to Sergio García and Rory McIlroy.

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride is the old saying, but could Rose finally conquer Augusta in April? It is certainly possible, and the famous venue has a history of fairytale moments.

With the early Masters odds forming, the Englishman once again finds himself firmly in the conversation.

Augusta pedigree built over two decades

Few players in modern golf have been as consistently competitive at Augusta as Rose. Since making his debut in 2003, he has played the Masters 20 times and missed the cut just three times.

Admittedly, those missed weekends have come since 2019 as he has moved into his late 30s/early 40s, but his 2025 runner-up finish proved he can still assemble four elite rounds on one of golf’s most demanding layouts.

Alongside his three runner-up finishes, Rose also boasts an impressive collection of top-10 results:

T5 — 2007

T8 — 2012

T10 — 2016

7th — 2021

Winning in 2026 would also be historic. At 45, Rose would become the second-oldest Masters champion ever, behind only Jack Nicklaus, who won at 46, and older than Tiger Woods when he triumphed in 2019 at 43.

A strong start to 2026

Form is everything heading into the Masters, and Rose has already delivered a statement performance this season. He claimed his 13th PGA Tour title with a second victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

It was emphatic too. A 23-under-par total secured a seven-shot victory over Pierceson Coody, Ryo Hisatune and Kim Si-woo, the type of dominant display that suggests his game remains sharp enough to compete with players half his age.

Momentum matters in golf betting discussions around Augusta, and Rose now arrives with confidence rather than nostalgia.

Can experience beat time?

Rose is no longer among the power-heavy modern prototypes dominating the PGA Tour. But Augusta has always rewarded experience as much as distance. Knowledge of slopes, wind patterns and safe misses often outweighs raw athleticism.

His repeated near misses could either haunt him or help him. Many champions have needed multiple attempts to solve Augusta’s puzzle, and few players in the field understand the course better.

With prices around 25/1, he looks a credible each-way contender rather than a sentimental pick. If he finds himself in contention on Sunday again, he will not face unfamiliar pressure; he will face unfinished business.

After two decades of learning every contour of Augusta National, 2026 might finally be the year Justin Rose stops knocking on the door and walks straight through it.