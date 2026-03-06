The April 2026 “Easter Racing Festival” at Cork Racecourse Mallow

6 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Saturday’s race day is dedicated to supporting local charity Down Syndrome Centre Cork (DSCC). Cork Racecourse Mallow will donate 100% of proceeds from general admission tickets sold in advance and on the day to DSCC. Racegoers are invited to join a great day of flat racing while helping to raise vital funds for local services and programmes for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

Easter Sunday is a traditional day to go racing to Mallow, a long‑standing favourite for families and racing fans, and a warm welcome awaits newcomers on this action packed day of jump racing. Expect a sporting and social highlight complete with, competitive fields, top jockeys and trainers, and an exhilarating festival atmosphere that goes hand in hand with this highly regarded annual fixture.

Bank Holiday Monday is Family Day at the racecourse with complimentary children’s attractions and entertainment including a petting farm, reptile zone, face painting and more for children of all ages to enjoy. After all those chocolate eggs, parents can relax knowing there’s plenty of activities for younger guests to enjoy alongside the racing, so everyone can enjoy a wholesome family day out together.

When it comes to the basics, organisers at the racecourse have all bases covered. Early bird tickets from €15 are currently available online. There is ample free car parking at the track and a courtesy shuttle service running from Mallow Town Centre and Mallow Train Station throughout the day.

Children under 14 go racing for free when accompanied by an adult, ensuring terrific value and a great family day out. A variety of public food and beverage options are dotted across the course, offering something on the menu for everyone. Ticket bundles ideal for groups include food, drinks and betting vouchers are also available online and in addition to all the race day action there’s live music after racing every day to keep the party going well into the evening.

For an elevated race day experience, The Panoramic Restaurant is where you want to be. Overlooking the racecourse, it offers exquisite viewing and exceptional value for a perfect Easter weekend treat for all the gang. Hospitality packages include admission tickets, racecards, a reserved table for the day, a delicious three course meal, private bar, betting and viewing balcony access from €75pp. Capacity is limited and advanced booking is essential, so don’t delay call Annagh at the racecourse today on 022 50207 to book your table and avoid disappointment.

Speaking at the launch of the Easter Racing Festival, General Manager, Eoghan O’Grady said “We are delighted to bring families, friends and racegoers together for our Easter Racing Festival, it is our biggest event of the year and everyone is really looking forward to it. This year’s event really has something for everyone; thrilling racing, fantastic food, live entertainment, family fun and we’re especially proud to support Down Syndrome Centre Cork on our opening day. It’s set to be an extra special and memorable Easter weekend for Mallow, Cork County and beyond.”

For full event details, advance tickets, hospitality packages and early bird discounts visit www.corkracecourse.ie.