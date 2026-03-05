A Cork SuperValu has won the “Excellence in Fresh Food Award for 2026”

5 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty, Co. Cork has been awarded the prestigious Excellence in Fresh Food Award for 2026 at this year’s SuperValu National Conference, held at The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry. The store was shortlisted alongside other finalist stores from around the country.

In what was a highly competitive category, Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty stood out for its exceptional fresh food offering, strong food leadership and unwavering focus on quality and customer experience. As part of SuperValu’s network of independent retail partners, the store reflects the combination of local entrepreneurial expertise and national-scale support that continues to set SuperValu apart in Irish retail.

The award recognises the outstanding standards achieved by the team at Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty across key areas including fresh food innovation, product quality, food expertise and in-store presentation. The store was particularly commended for its dedication to sourcing the very best ingredients, working closely with Irish producers and delivering an exceptional range across fresh categories including bakery, deli, meat and produce.

Receiving the award, Eoghan Scally paid tribute to his team and their commitment to fresh food excellence: “Winning the Excellence in Fresh Food Award at the SuperValu National Conference is an incredible honour for all of us at Scally’s. Fresh food has always been the heart of our business — it’s what sets us apart and what drives us every single day. We are constantly pushing ourselves to innovate, to be creative, and to bring new ideas to our counters so that our customers experience something special each time they visit.

This award is really a testament to our fantastic team, whose dedication, skill and pride ensure that the very best quality food is prepared and presented fresh every day. Their commitment to excellence never wavers. We’re also hugely grateful to our loyal customers for their continued support and encouragement — they inspire us to keep raising the bar and striving to be better year after year. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to us.”

When speaking at the awards ceremony, Luke Hanlon, Managing Director, SuperValu congratulated Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty and said: “SuperValu has never been just a brand – it is a movement of independent retail entrepreneurs serving their communities with passion and purpose. Year after year, our retail partners deliver world-class standards, driven by their deep understanding of their customers at a truly local level. I would like to warmly congratulate Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty on this outstanding achievement. Their commitment to quality food, exceptional service and community leadership truly embodies what SuperValu stands for. It is stores like this that bring our independent retail model to life in communities across the country.

What sets SuperValu apart is the passion and commitment of our retail partners and the role they play in providing local employment, supporting local suppliers and helping to build stronger communities across Ireland. Each year, these awards serve as a reminder of that commitment and the extraordinary standards being delivered in SuperValu stores nationwide.”

