Finalists Announced for 69th Cork Business of the Year Awards as Public Voting Opens

4 March 2026
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
The finalists for the 69th annual Cork Business Association (CBA) Cork Business of the Year Awards, sponsored by PTSB, have been announced following a record-breaking year for entries.
Judges described deliberations as among the most competitive in the awards’ long history, citing both the volume and calibre of applications from across Cork City’s business community.
Due to the exceptional standard, four finalists have been shortlisted in each category. In the Tourism, Culture & Arts category, five finalists were selected after judges were unable to narrow the field further.
A new category, Best Cork Content Creator, has been introduced this year, recognising the fast-growing digital sector and the creators who play an increasingly important role in promoting Cork locally, nationally and internationally.
Public voting is now open, with winners in each category determined by a 50/50 split between public vote and the independent judging panel. The Overall Cork Business of the Year will be selected by the judges.
The winners will be revealed at the CBA President’s Dinner & Awards on Saturday, 28 March 2026, at Vienna Woods, Cork, a highlight of the city’s business and social calendar.
The evening will be hosted by Marty Morrissey and KC of Red FM, with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivering the keynote address. Tickets are on sale now at corkbusiness.ie.
CBA President Dave O’Brien said the strength of entries reflects the ambition and resilience of Cork businesses. “We had a record number of entries this year, as Cork businesses continue to excel across innovation, customer service, employee commitment, community engagement, sustainability and business growth,” he said.
“It was a difficult judging session, which is a good complaint to have. The quality was exceptional across every category. We are also very grateful to PTSB for their continued support as Headline Sponsor, and to the Irish Examiner as Media Partner.”
2026 Finalists
Best VFI Pub
This award honours Cork City VFI Members — licensed establishments that serve alcoholic beverages and may also offer food, entertainment and live events.
-
The Welcome Inn
-
Dwyers of Cork
-
Franciscan Well Brewpub
-
Fitzgerald’s Bar at The Imperial
Best Cork Hotel
Recognising hotels in the wider Cork City area delivering excellence in accommodation, hospitality and guest experience.
-
Castlemartyr Resort
-
The Metropole Hotel
-
Vienna Woods Hotel
-
Hotel Isaacs Cork
Best Services Business
Celebrating outstanding service-based businesses operating in Cork (excluding retail, hospitality and tourism), demonstrating strong performance, client impact, innovation and growth.
-
Yellow Harbour
-
Ability Wise
-
Career Training Internships
-
BASE Fitness & Health
Best Festival or Event
Honouring Cork’s most outstanding festivals or events, recognising creativity, organisation and impact.
-
Guinness Cork Jazz Festival
-
Marina Market – Comic Con
-
Cork City Council – Open Streets
-
Alliance Française de Cork (French Film Festival)
Best in Tourism, Culture & Arts
Recognising organisations making outstanding contributions to Cork’s tourism, heritage, arts and visitor engagement.
-
Blarney Woollen Mills
-
MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory
-
Nano Nagle Place
-
Hysterical Histories
-
The Everyman
Best Cork Retail Business
Highlighting excellence in retail across Cork City.
-
Here’s Health
-
James Whelan Butchers, Patrick’s Street
-
Cork Craft & Design
-
Pinocchio’s
Best Café
Recognising cafés delivering exceptional casual dining experiences.
-
Bakestone Café Pantry & Bakery, Perry Street
-
Lafayette Café at The Imperial
-
DUKES Coffee Company, Carey’s Lane
-
Greenwich, Caroline Street
Best Restaurant
Celebrating excellence in formal dining in Cork City.
-
Don Gregorio
-
Moody Café Vin
-
Cornstore Cork
-
Ichigo Ichie Bistro
Best Family Business
Honouring family-owned and managed businesses demonstrating strength, continuity and innovation.
-
St. Luke’s Wine Tavern
-
CEC Cork English College
-
LEE Press Limited
-
Sheila’s Hostel
Best New Business
Recognising businesses established since 1 January 2022 that have shown ambition, resilience and early success.
-
BMG Audio Visual & Events
-
Paynt Payments
-
Halpin Wealth Management
-
Seventy Seven
Sustainable Business Innovation
Celebrating businesses driving sustainable transformation and environmental responsibility in Cork City.
-
Water Technology Limited
-
Orla McAndrew Food Ltd
-
Maryborough Hotel & Spa
-
FZin Compostable Coffee
Best Cork Content Creator
Recognising standout Cork content creators consistently producing high-quality, original and engaging digital content that champions Cork and its businesses.
-
Bitsandbites / @bitsandbites.ie
-
Sunshine Primo / @sunshine_primo
-
Cork Volunteer Centre / @volunteercork
-
Marina Market / @marinamarketcork
The public is invited to cast their vote at corkbusiness.ie or here. Voting will remain open until days ahead of the awards ceremony.
For more information, to vote or to book tickets, visit corkbusiness.ie.