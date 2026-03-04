Finalists Announced for 69th Cork Business of the Year Awards as Public Voting Opens

4 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The finalists for the 69th annual Cork Business Association (CBA) Cork Business of the Year Awards, sponsored by PTSB, have been announced following a record-breaking year for entries.

Judges described deliberations as among the most competitive in the awards’ long history, citing both the volume and calibre of applications from across Cork City’s business community.

Due to the exceptional standard, four finalists have been shortlisted in each category. In the Tourism, Culture & Arts category, five finalists were selected after judges were unable to narrow the field further.

A new category, Best Cork Content Creator, has been introduced this year, recognising the fast-growing digital sector and the creators who play an increasingly important role in promoting Cork locally, nationally and internationally.

Public voting is now open, with winners in each category determined by a 50/50 split between public vote and the independent judging panel. The Overall Cork Business of the Year will be selected by the judges.

The winners will be revealed at the CBA President’s Dinner & Awards on Saturday, 28 March 2026, at Vienna Woods, Cork, a highlight of the city’s business and social calendar.

The evening will be hosted by Marty Morrissey and KC of Red FM, with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin delivering the keynote address. Tickets are on sale now at corkbusiness.ie.

CBA President Dave O’Brien said the strength of entries reflects the ambition and resilience of Cork businesses. “We had a record number of entries this year, as Cork businesses continue to excel across innovation, customer service, employee commitment, community engagement, sustainability and business growth,” he said.

“It was a difficult judging session, which is a good complaint to have. The quality was exceptional across every category. We are also very grateful to PTSB for their continued support as Headline Sponsor, and to the Irish Examiner as Media Partner.”

2026 Finalists

Best VFI Pub

This award honours Cork City VFI Members — licensed establishments that serve alcoholic beverages and may also offer food, entertainment and live events.

The Welcome Inn

Dwyers of Cork

Franciscan Well Brewpub

Fitzgerald’s Bar at The Imperial

Best Cork Hotel

Recognising hotels in the wider Cork City area delivering excellence in accommodation, hospitality and guest experience.

Castlemartyr Resort

The Metropole Hotel

Vienna Woods Hotel

Hotel Isaacs Cork

Best Services Business

Celebrating outstanding service-based businesses operating in Cork (excluding retail, hospitality and tourism), demonstrating strong performance, client impact, innovation and growth.

Yellow Harbour

Ability Wise

Career Training Internships

BASE Fitness & Health

Best Festival or Event

Honouring Cork’s most outstanding festivals or events, recognising creativity, organisation and impact.

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Marina Market – Comic Con

Cork City Council – Open Streets

Alliance Française de Cork (French Film Festival)

Best in Tourism, Culture & Arts

Recognising organisations making outstanding contributions to Cork’s tourism, heritage, arts and visitor engagement.

Blarney Woollen Mills

MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory

Nano Nagle Place

Hysterical Histories

The Everyman

Best Cork Retail Business

Highlighting excellence in retail across Cork City.

Here’s Health

James Whelan Butchers, Patrick’s Street

Cork Craft & Design

Pinocchio’s

Best Café

Recognising cafés delivering exceptional casual dining experiences.

Bakestone Café Pantry & Bakery, Perry Street

Lafayette Café at The Imperial

DUKES Coffee Company, Carey’s Lane

Greenwich, Caroline Street

Best Restaurant

Celebrating excellence in formal dining in Cork City.

Don Gregorio

Moody Café Vin

Cornstore Cork

Ichigo Ichie Bistro

Best Family Business

Honouring family-owned and managed businesses demonstrating strength, continuity and innovation.

St. Luke’s Wine Tavern

CEC Cork English College

LEE Press Limited

Sheila’s Hostel

Best New Business

Recognising businesses established since 1 January 2022 that have shown ambition, resilience and early success.

BMG Audio Visual & Events

Paynt Payments

Halpin Wealth Management

Seventy Seven

Sustainable Business Innovation

Celebrating businesses driving sustainable transformation and environmental responsibility in Cork City.

Water Technology Limited

Orla McAndrew Food Ltd

Maryborough Hotel & Spa

FZin Compostable Coffee

Best Cork Content Creator

Recognising standout Cork content creators consistently producing high-quality, original and engaging digital content that champions Cork and its businesses.

Bitsandbites / @bitsandbites.ie

Sunshine Primo / @sunshine_primo

Cork Volunteer Centre / @volunteercork

Marina Market / @marinamarketcork

The public is invited to cast their vote at corkbusiness.ie or here. Voting will remain open until days ahead of the awards ceremony.

For more information, to vote or to book tickets, visit corkbusiness.ie.