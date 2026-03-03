Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan joins ‘Energy Broker’ procure.ie

3 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

Procure.ie, Ireland’s largest energy broker, is delighted to announce that former Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan has joined the company.

Patrick Horgan joins a growing group of inter-county stars already working with Procure.ie, including Cork legend and three-time All-Ireland winner Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, who is based in Cork and plays a key role in supporting businesses across the region.

Patrick also joins Dublin footballers John Small, Dean Rock and Paddy Small, as well as former Dublin All-Ireland winning manager Dessie Farrell, as part of Procure.ie’s expanding team. Procure.ie was founded in 2017 by Keith Donohoe and James O’Shea and has seen significant growth in recent years.

Speaking about the announcement, Patrick Horgan said: “Procure.ie has a strong presence in Dublin and a growing footprint in Cork. It’s great to be joining a business that has such strong links to the GAA. I’m really looking forward to working with the team and supporting businesses across Cork and the wider Munster region.”

Procure.ie Managing Director, Keith Donohoe added: “Patrick is hugely respected both in Cork and beyond, and we’re delighted to have him on board. His experience and strong connection to the GAA make him a natural fit for the company as we continue to expand.”

With offices in Cork and Dublin, Procure.ie helps businesses across Ireland reduce and manage high energy costs. Patrick Horgan’s appointment marks another milestone in the company’s continued expansion.

Procure.ie is Ireland’s largest energy broker with offices in Dublin and Cork. The company helps businesses nationwide save on their utility bills through a free-of-charge service. Today, Procure.ie supports over 25,000 customers across Ireland and is a member of Guaranteed Irish.