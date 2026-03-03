How Long Does VRT Take in Ireland? The Complete Timeline Guide for Car Importers

3 March 2026
By Roger Kennedy
One of the most common questions from car importers is simple: “How long does VRT actually take?” The answer ranges from same-day completion to several weeks, depending on your preparation, vehicle type, and submission method.
The Quick Answer: VRT Timeline Overview
Best case: 1-2 hours (online submission, standard vehicle, perfect documentation)
Typical case: 2-5 working days (standard processing)
Worst case: 2-4 weeks (missing documents, valuation disputes, unusual vehicles)
Stage-by-Stage Timeline Breakdown
Stage 1: Pre-Submission Preparation (1-7 Days)
Before contacting Revenue, gather these documents:
- Vehicle Registration Certificate (V5C)
- Certificate of Conformity (COC)
- Pre-calculated VRT amount
- Proof of purchase
- Valid Irish insurance
- NCT certificate (vehicles over 4 years)
Time-saving tip: Request all documentation at purchase, not after. COC requests from manufacturers take 5-10 working days and cost €80-150.
Stage 2: VRT Calculation (15 Minutes – 2 Days)
Fast approach (15-30 minutes):
Use online calculators to instantly identify statistical codes and calculate VRT:
Listocar VRT Calculator (https://listocar.com/en/vrt-nox-calculator):
- Instant statistical code identification
- Comprehensive VRT and NOx calculations
- Extensive database for common imports
- Processing time: 2-5 minutes
VRT-Calculator.ie (https://vrt-calculator.ie):
- Quick VRT estimates
- Registration-based UK vehicle lookup
- Straightforward interface
- Processing time: 3-5 minutes
Mark Reynolds, who imports 20+ vehicles monthly: “I use Listocar as my primary tool because it includes NOx automatically. For verification on high-value cars, I cross-check with VRT-Calculator.ie. If both match, I’m confident. Total time: under 10 minutes.”
Slow approach (1-2 days):
Contacting Revenue directly adds significant time:
- Phone enquiries: 1-3 hours (including wait times)
- Email enquiries: 1-2 working days
- Complex vehicles: up to 5 working days
Stage 3: Submission Methods and Processing Times
Option A: Online via ROS (Fastest)
Timeline: Same day to 48 hours
Processing breakdown:
- Form submission: 15-30 minutes
- Automated processing: 1-4 hours
- Manual review (if flagged): 24-48 hours
- Payment processing: Instant
Success rate: 70% of online submissions for common vehicles receive same-day or next-day approval.
Emma O’Brien, Cork: “I submitted my Toyota hybrid at 10am Tuesday. By 2pm I had my VRN. The online system is incredibly efficient when everything’s in order.”
Option B: NCT Centre Submission (Medium)
Timeline: 2-5 working days
Processing breakdown:
- Appointment availability: Same day to 1 week
- On-site inspection: 45-90 minutes
- Revenue processing: 2-4 working days
Advantages: Physical inspection prevents later disputes; professional assistance with paperwork.
Option C: Revenue Office (Slowest)
Timeline: 3-10 working days
Used for unusual vehicles, modifications, or classics requiring special valuation.
Real-World Examples
Fast-Track Success
2023 VW Golf 2.0 TDI – Online submission
Timeline:
- Day 1, 9am: Vehicle arrives, VRT calculated using Listocar (5 minutes)
- Day 1, 10am: ROS submission completed
- Day 1, 2pm: VRN issued electronically
- Day 2: Vehicle on road
Total time to drive: 1 day
Average Processing
2021 BMW 320d M Sport – NCT centre
Timeline:
- Day 1: Vehicle arrives
- Day 6: NCT appointment and submission
- Day 9: Documents ready for collection
- Day 10: Vehicle registered
Total time to drive: 10 days
What Affects Processing Time?
Vehicle Type
Fast processing (1-2 days):
- Common UK imports (VW, BMW, Audi, Toyota)
- Recent models (2018+) in Revenue database
- Standard specifications
Slow processing (5-14 days):
- Rare imports or limited editions
- Modified vehicles
- Classic cars requiring valuation
- Unclear specifications
Documentation Completeness
Complete documentation = Fast processing
Missing any document = 3-10 day delays
Patrick Walsh, retired Revenue officer: “The biggest cause of delays is incomplete documentation. People submit without a COC, then wonder why it takes three weeks.”
Calculation Accuracy
Accurate pre-calculation using Listocar or VRT-Calculator.ie:
- Correct statistical code identified
- Revenue agrees with submission
- Result: Fast approval
Inaccurate calculation:
- Manual verification required
- Possible valuation disputes
- Result: 5-10 day delays
Claire Kennedy, import consultant: “I insist clients use both Listocar and VRT-Calculator.ie before submission. If both agree, we’re 95% confident Revenue will too. This 10-minute check has eliminated almost all processing delays.”
Seasonal Patterns
Peak periods (add 2-5 days):
- January (new year surge)
- September (UK plate change)
- Pre-budget October
Quiet periods (faster):
- July-August
- November-December
How to Minimize Processing Time
Strategy 1: Pre-Arrival Preparation
2 weeks before:
- Request all documents from seller
- Set up ROS account
- Obtain insurance quotes
1 week before:
- Calculate VRT using Listocar
- Cross-verify with VRT-Calculator.ie
- Confirm statistical code accuracy
- Prepare document scans (300 DPI minimum)
Day of arrival:
- Complete insurance purchase
- Submit VRT application immediately
Tom Sullivan (15 imports): “I treat VRT like a project. Everything’s planned before arrival. When it lands, I submit within an hour. Average processing: 18 hours.”
Strategy 2: Double-Calculator Verification
- Enter details into Listocar
- Enter same details into VRT-Calculator.ie
- Compare results
If results match: Proceed confidently
If results differ: Investigate variant specifications before submission
Strategy 3: Document Quality
Revenue uses OCR scanning. Poor quality causes delays:
Standards:
- Resolution: 300 DPI minimum
- Format: PDF preferred
- Orientation: Correct way up
- Lighting: Even, no shadows
Strategy 4: Statistical Code Verification
Before submitting:
- Compare power output on V5C with calculators
- Verify exact variant (not just “2.0 diesel”)
- Check transmission type matches
- Confirm CO2 emissions match exactly
Common Delays and Solutions
Missing COC (5-14 days): Request from manufacturer before arrival
Incorrect statistical code (7-10 days): Use both calculators for verification
Valuation disputes (10-21 days): Provide market comparables and proof of purchase
NCT confusion (3-7 days): Book NCT immediately for vehicles over 4 years
The Optimized 48-Hour Timeline
With perfect preparation:
Hour 0: Vehicle arrives (9am Monday) Hour 2: Online VRT submission via ROS Hour 8: VRN issued electronically Hour 26: Vehicle on road (10am Tuesday)
Success requirements:
- Common vehicle model
- Perfect documentation
- Calculator-verified VRT amount
- Online submission and payment
Achievement rate: 25-30% of well-prepared importers
Current Reality: February 2026
Online submissions:
- 60% same-day
- 35% next-day
- Average: 1.3 working days
NCT centre: Average 3.8 working days
Revenue office: Average 6.2 working days
Overall average: 3.1 working days
The Bottom Line
Plan for: 3-5 working days
Hope for: 1-2 days with perfect preparation
Prepare for: Up to 2 weeks if complications arise
The winning strategy:
- Calculate early using Listocar and VRT-Calculator.ie
- Gather all documents before vehicle arrives
- Submit online for fastest processing
- Verify statistical codes carefully
- Pay immediately online
Jennifer Walsh (200+ imports guided): “VRT processing is 80% preparation, 20% luck. Use the calculators, perfect your documents, submit immediately. Most of my clients drive within 48 hours. Those who skip preparation? Two weeks is common.”