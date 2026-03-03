How Long Does VRT Take in Ireland? The Complete Timeline Guide for Car Importers

3 March 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

One of the most common questions from car importers is simple: “How long does VRT actually take?” The answer ranges from same-day completion to several weeks, depending on your preparation, vehicle type, and submission method.

The Quick Answer: VRT Timeline Overview

Best case: 1-2 hours (online submission, standard vehicle, perfect documentation)

Typical case: 2-5 working days (standard processing)

Worst case: 2-4 weeks (missing documents, valuation disputes, unusual vehicles)

Stage-by-Stage Timeline Breakdown

Stage 1: Pre-Submission Preparation (1-7 Days)

Before contacting Revenue, gather these documents:

Vehicle Registration Certificate (V5C)

Certificate of Conformity (COC)

Pre-calculated VRT amount

Proof of purchase

Valid Irish insurance

NCT certificate (vehicles over 4 years)

Time-saving tip: Request all documentation at purchase, not after. COC requests from manufacturers take 5-10 working days and cost €80-150.

Stage 2: VRT Calculation (15 Minutes – 2 Days)

Fast approach (15-30 minutes):

Use online calculators to instantly identify statistical codes and calculate VRT:

Listocar VRT Calculator (https://listocar.com/en/vrt-nox-calculator):

Instant statistical code identification

Comprehensive VRT and NOx calculations

Extensive database for common imports

Processing time: 2-5 minutes

VRT-Calculator.ie (https://vrt-calculator.ie):

Quick VRT estimates

Registration-based UK vehicle lookup

Straightforward interface

Processing time: 3-5 minutes

Mark Reynolds, who imports 20+ vehicles monthly: “I use Listocar as my primary tool because it includes NOx automatically. For verification on high-value cars, I cross-check with VRT-Calculator.ie. If both match, I’m confident. Total time: under 10 minutes.”

Slow approach (1-2 days):

Contacting Revenue directly adds significant time:

Phone enquiries: 1-3 hours (including wait times)

Email enquiries: 1-2 working days

Complex vehicles: up to 5 working days

Stage 3: Submission Methods and Processing Times

Option A: Online via ROS (Fastest)

Timeline: Same day to 48 hours

Processing breakdown:

Form submission: 15-30 minutes

Automated processing: 1-4 hours

Manual review (if flagged): 24-48 hours

Payment processing: Instant

Success rate: 70% of online submissions for common vehicles receive same-day or next-day approval.

Emma O’Brien, Cork: “I submitted my Toyota hybrid at 10am Tuesday. By 2pm I had my VRN. The online system is incredibly efficient when everything’s in order.”

Option B: NCT Centre Submission (Medium)

Timeline: 2-5 working days

Processing breakdown:

Appointment availability: Same day to 1 week

On-site inspection: 45-90 minutes

Revenue processing: 2-4 working days

Advantages: Physical inspection prevents later disputes; professional assistance with paperwork.

Option C: Revenue Office (Slowest)

Timeline: 3-10 working days

Used for unusual vehicles, modifications, or classics requiring special valuation.

Real-World Examples

Fast-Track Success

2023 VW Golf 2.0 TDI – Online submission

Timeline:

Day 1, 9am: Vehicle arrives, VRT calculated using Listocar (5 minutes)

Day 1, 10am: ROS submission completed

Day 1, 2pm: VRN issued electronically

Day 2: Vehicle on road

Total time to drive: 1 day

Average Processing

2021 BMW 320d M Sport – NCT centre

Timeline:

Day 1: Vehicle arrives

Day 6: NCT appointment and submission

Day 9: Documents ready for collection

Day 10: Vehicle registered

Total time to drive: 10 days

What Affects Processing Time?

Vehicle Type

Fast processing (1-2 days):

Common UK imports (VW, BMW, Audi, Toyota)

Recent models (2018+) in Revenue database

Standard specifications

Slow processing (5-14 days):

Rare imports or limited editions

Modified vehicles

Classic cars requiring valuation

Unclear specifications

Documentation Completeness

Complete documentation = Fast processing

Missing any document = 3-10 day delays

Patrick Walsh, retired Revenue officer: “The biggest cause of delays is incomplete documentation. People submit without a COC, then wonder why it takes three weeks.”

Calculation Accuracy

Accurate pre-calculation using Listocar or VRT-Calculator.ie:

Correct statistical code identified

Revenue agrees with submission

Result : Fast approval

Inaccurate calculation:

Manual verification required

Possible valuation disputes

Result : 5-10 day delays

Claire Kennedy, import consultant: “I insist clients use both Listocar and VRT-Calculator.ie before submission. If both agree, we’re 95% confident Revenue will too. This 10-minute check has eliminated almost all processing delays.”

Seasonal Patterns

Peak periods (add 2-5 days):

January (new year surge)

September (UK plate change)

Pre-budget October

Quiet periods (faster):

July-August

November-December

How to Minimize Processing Time

Strategy 1: Pre-Arrival Preparation

2 weeks before:

Request all documents from seller

Set up ROS account

Obtain insurance quotes

1 week before:

Calculate VRT using Listocar

Cross-verify with VRT-Calculator.ie

Confirm statistical code accuracy

Prepare document scans (300 DPI minimum)

Day of arrival:

Complete insurance purchase

Submit VRT application immediately

Tom Sullivan (15 imports): “I treat VRT like a project. Everything’s planned before arrival. When it lands, I submit within an hour. Average processing: 18 hours.”

Strategy 2: Double-Calculator Verification

Enter details into Listocar Enter same details into VRT-Calculator.ie Compare results

If results match: Proceed confidently

If results differ: Investigate variant specifications before submission

Strategy 3: Document Quality

Revenue uses OCR scanning. Poor quality causes delays:

Standards:

Resolution: 300 DPI minimum

Format: PDF preferred

Orientation: Correct way up

Lighting: Even, no shadows

Strategy 4: Statistical Code Verification

Before submitting:

Compare power output on V5C with calculators

Verify exact variant (not just “2.0 diesel”)

Check transmission type matches

Confirm CO2 emissions match exactly

Common Delays and Solutions

Missing COC (5-14 days): Request from manufacturer before arrival

Incorrect statistical code (7-10 days): Use both calculators for verification

Valuation disputes (10-21 days): Provide market comparables and proof of purchase

NCT confusion (3-7 days): Book NCT immediately for vehicles over 4 years

The Optimized 48-Hour Timeline

With perfect preparation:

Hour 0: Vehicle arrives (9am Monday) Hour 2: Online VRT submission via ROS Hour 8: VRN issued electronically Hour 26: Vehicle on road (10am Tuesday)

Success requirements:

Common vehicle model

Perfect documentation

Calculator-verified VRT amount

Online submission and payment

Achievement rate: 25-30% of well-prepared importers

Current Reality: February 2026

Online submissions:

60% same-day

35% next-day

Average: 1.3 working days

NCT centre: Average 3.8 working days

Revenue office: Average 6.2 working days

Overall average: 3.1 working days

The Bottom Line

Plan for: 3-5 working days

Hope for: 1-2 days with perfect preparation

Prepare for: Up to 2 weeks if complications arise

The winning strategy:

Calculate early using Listocar and VRT-Calculator.ie Gather all documents before vehicle arrives Submit online for fastest processing Verify statistical codes carefully Pay immediately online

Jennifer Walsh (200+ imports guided): “VRT processing is 80% preparation, 20% luck. Use the calculators, perfect your documents, submit immediately. Most of my clients drive within 48 hours. Those who skip preparation? Two weeks is common.”