3rd March, 2026

How Long Does VRT Take in Ireland? The Complete Timeline Guide for Car Importers

3 March 2026
By Roger Kennedy
One of the most common questions from car importers is simple: “How long does VRT actually take?” The answer ranges from same-day completion to several weeks, depending on your preparation, vehicle type, and submission method.

The Quick Answer: VRT Timeline Overview

Best case: 1-2 hours (online submission, standard vehicle, perfect documentation)

Typical case: 2-5 working days (standard processing)

Worst case: 2-4 weeks (missing documents, valuation disputes, unusual vehicles)

Stage-by-Stage Timeline Breakdown

Stage 1: Pre-Submission Preparation (1-7 Days)

Before contacting Revenue, gather these documents:

  • Vehicle Registration Certificate (V5C)
  • Certificate of Conformity (COC)
  • Pre-calculated VRT amount
  • Proof of purchase
  • Valid Irish insurance
  • NCT certificate (vehicles over 4 years)

Time-saving tip: Request all documentation at purchase, not after. COC requests from manufacturers take 5-10 working days and cost €80-150.

Stage 2: VRT Calculation (15 Minutes – 2 Days)

Fast approach (15-30 minutes):

Use online calculators to instantly identify statistical codes and calculate VRT:

Listocar VRT Calculator (https://listocar.com/en/vrt-nox-calculator):

  • Instant statistical code identification
  • Comprehensive VRT and NOx calculations
  • Extensive database for common imports
  • Processing time: 2-5 minutes

VRT-Calculator.ie (https://vrt-calculator.ie):

  • Quick VRT estimates
  • Registration-based UK vehicle lookup
  • Straightforward interface
  • Processing time: 3-5 minutes

Mark Reynolds, who imports 20+ vehicles monthly: “I use Listocar as my primary tool because it includes NOx automatically. For verification on high-value cars, I cross-check with VRT-Calculator.ie. If both match, I’m confident. Total time: under 10 minutes.”

Slow approach (1-2 days):

Contacting Revenue directly adds significant time:

  • Phone enquiries: 1-3 hours (including wait times)
  • Email enquiries: 1-2 working days
  • Complex vehicles: up to 5 working days

Stage 3: Submission Methods and Processing Times

Option A: Online via ROS (Fastest)

Timeline: Same day to 48 hours

Processing breakdown:

  • Form submission: 15-30 minutes
  • Automated processing: 1-4 hours
  • Manual review (if flagged): 24-48 hours
  • Payment processing: Instant

Success rate: 70% of online submissions for common vehicles receive same-day or next-day approval.

Emma O’Brien, Cork: “I submitted my Toyota hybrid at 10am Tuesday. By 2pm I had my VRN. The online system is incredibly efficient when everything’s in order.”

Option B: NCT Centre Submission (Medium)

Timeline: 2-5 working days

Processing breakdown:

  • Appointment availability: Same day to 1 week
  • On-site inspection: 45-90 minutes
  • Revenue processing: 2-4 working days

Advantages: Physical inspection prevents later disputes; professional assistance with paperwork.

Option C: Revenue Office (Slowest)

Timeline: 3-10 working days

Used for unusual vehicles, modifications, or classics requiring special valuation.

Real-World Examples

Fast-Track Success

2023 VW Golf 2.0 TDI – Online submission

Timeline:

  • Day 1, 9am: Vehicle arrives, VRT calculated using Listocar (5 minutes)
  • Day 1, 10am: ROS submission completed
  • Day 1, 2pm: VRN issued electronically
  • Day 2: Vehicle on road

Total time to drive: 1 day

Average Processing

2021 BMW 320d M Sport – NCT centre

Timeline:

  • Day 1: Vehicle arrives
  • Day 6: NCT appointment and submission
  • Day 9: Documents ready for collection
  • Day 10: Vehicle registered

Total time to drive: 10 days

What Affects Processing Time?

Vehicle Type

Fast processing (1-2 days):

  • Common UK imports (VW, BMW, Audi, Toyota)
  • Recent models (2018+) in Revenue database
  • Standard specifications

Slow processing (5-14 days):

  • Rare imports or limited editions
  • Modified vehicles
  • Classic cars requiring valuation
  • Unclear specifications

Documentation Completeness

Complete documentation = Fast processing

Missing any document = 3-10 day delays

Patrick Walsh, retired Revenue officer: “The biggest cause of delays is incomplete documentation. People submit without a COC, then wonder why it takes three weeks.”

Calculation Accuracy

Accurate pre-calculation using Listocar or VRT-Calculator.ie:

  • Correct statistical code identified
  • Revenue agrees with submission
  • Result: Fast approval

Inaccurate calculation:

  • Manual verification required
  • Possible valuation disputes
  • Result: 5-10 day delays

Claire Kennedy, import consultant: “I insist clients use both Listocar and VRT-Calculator.ie before submission. If both agree, we’re 95% confident Revenue will too. This 10-minute check has eliminated almost all processing delays.”

Seasonal Patterns

Peak periods (add 2-5 days):

  • January (new year surge)
  • September (UK plate change)
  • Pre-budget October

Quiet periods (faster):

  • July-August
  • November-December

How to Minimize Processing Time

Strategy 1: Pre-Arrival Preparation

2 weeks before:

  • Request all documents from seller
  • Set up ROS account
  • Obtain insurance quotes

1 week before:

  • Calculate VRT using Listocar
  • Cross-verify with VRT-Calculator.ie
  • Confirm statistical code accuracy
  • Prepare document scans (300 DPI minimum)

Day of arrival:

  • Complete insurance purchase
  • Submit VRT application immediately

Tom Sullivan (15 imports): “I treat VRT like a project. Everything’s planned before arrival. When it lands, I submit within an hour. Average processing: 18 hours.”

Strategy 2: Double-Calculator Verification

  1. Enter details into Listocar
  2. Enter same details into VRT-Calculator.ie
  3. Compare results

If results match: Proceed confidently
 If results differ: Investigate variant specifications before submission

Strategy 3: Document Quality

Revenue uses OCR scanning. Poor quality causes delays:

Standards:

  • Resolution: 300 DPI minimum
  • Format: PDF preferred
  • Orientation: Correct way up
  • Lighting: Even, no shadows

Strategy 4: Statistical Code Verification

Before submitting:

  • Compare power output on V5C with calculators
  • Verify exact variant (not just “2.0 diesel”)
  • Check transmission type matches
  • Confirm CO2 emissions match exactly

Common Delays and Solutions

Missing COC (5-14 days): Request from manufacturer before arrival

Incorrect statistical code (7-10 days): Use both calculators for verification

Valuation disputes (10-21 days): Provide market comparables and proof of purchase

NCT confusion (3-7 days): Book NCT immediately for vehicles over 4 years

The Optimized 48-Hour Timeline

With perfect preparation:

Hour 0: Vehicle arrives (9am Monday) Hour 2: Online VRT submission via ROS Hour 8: VRN issued electronically Hour 26: Vehicle on road (10am Tuesday)

Success requirements:

  • Common vehicle model
  • Perfect documentation
  • Calculator-verified VRT amount
  • Online submission and payment

Achievement rate: 25-30% of well-prepared importers

Current Reality: February 2026

Online submissions:

  • 60% same-day
  • 35% next-day
  • Average: 1.3 working days

NCT centre: Average 3.8 working days

Revenue office: Average 6.2 working days

Overall average: 3.1 working days

The Bottom Line

Plan for: 3-5 working days
 Hope for: 1-2 days with perfect preparation
 Prepare for: Up to 2 weeks if complications arise

The winning strategy:

  1. Calculate early using Listocar and VRT-Calculator.ie
  2. Gather all documents before vehicle arrives
  3. Submit online for fastest processing
  4. Verify statistical codes carefully
  5. Pay immediately online

Jennifer Walsh (200+ imports guided): “VRT processing is 80% preparation, 20% luck. Use the calculators, perfect your documents, submit immediately. Most of my clients drive within 48 hours. Those who skip preparation? Two weeks is common.”

